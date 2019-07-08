Coppin State sprinter Joseph Amoah victorious at Aliann Pompey Invitational

Coppin State’s Joseph Amoah was victorious against an international field in the Guyana Olympic Association 100-meter dash at the Aliann Pompey Invitational on Saturday with a time of 10.20 seconds.

A native of Greater Accra, Ghana, Amoah clocked a 10.40 in the preliminaries to defeat all competitors before beating out a trio of competitors from Guyana (Emanuel Archibald, Winston George, Jeremy Bascom) to win the gold in the finals.

Amoah has already qualified for the 2019 World Championships in Doha, Qatar and 2020 Tokyo Olympics in both the 100 and 200 dash, and he is also set to run in the African Games, held in Rabat, Morocco, later this summer.

Orioles: Double-A Bowie Baysox outfielder Ryan McKenna was named Eastern League Player of the Week after batting .346 with three home runs and eight RBIs.

NBA: DeMatha Catholic alumnus Jerami Grant has been traded to the Denver Nuggets by the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for a 2020 first-round draft pick, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. During the 2018-2019 season, Grant became a starter for the Thunder and averaged 13.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and one assist a game.

Arena Football League: The Baltimore Brigade (6-4) became the third team to clinch a playoff berth and will appear in the postseason for the third consecutive season. The postseason is following the same format as in 2018 with the top four teams advancing to the playoffs. There will be a pair of home-and-home series between the teams during the weekend of July 27 and the weekend of Aug. 3, with the highest-seeded team choosing which weekend they host. The two teams with the highest aggregate scores at the end of these series will advance to ArenaBowl XXXII, held on the weekend of Aug. 11. The Albany Empire (8-2) and Philadelphia Soul (7-4) have already clinched playoff positions, which leaves one spot unclaimed. Both the Washington Valor (5-5) and the Atlantic City Blackjacks (4-7) are in contention for the remaining playoff spot. The Brigade take on the Valor for their final home game of the regular season on Saturday at Royal Farms Arena at 7 p.m.

Horse racing: The Maryland Jockey Club is partnering with the Maryland Thoroughbred Horsemen’s Association in hosting an inaugural Community Day on July 23 at Laurel Park. Created to celebrate the backstretch community and its contribution to the continued success of Maryland racing, Community Day will be held from noon to 4 p.m. outside the track kitchen. Community Day will feature awards and signage presented for both best dorm and best barn housekeeping, as well as a barbecue, raffles, prizes and giveaways. Also part of the festivities are basketball, pool and volleyball tournaments, yard games, and a dunk tank. Proceeds from the dunk tank will go to benefit Beyond the Wire, Maryland’s Thoroughbred aftercare program.

Pro soccer: D.C. United will host a friendly against Club Puebla of Mexico’s Liga MX on Sept. 4 at 8 p.m. at Audi Field. Popularly known as 'La Franja', Club Puebla celebrates a 75-year history with a record of 12 national and international championships and being one of only five 'Campeonísimos' of Mexico.

Men’s college soccer: The eighth installment of the Army-Navy Cup has been set for Friday, Oct. 11 at at Talen Energy Stadium in Chester, Pa., at 7 p.m.

Local golf: Baltimore Municipal Golf Corporation, also known as Baltimore’s Classic Five, will host the eighth annual Baltimore Putting Championship. Golfers of all skill levels are welcome to compete in the adult (ages 18+) or junior (17 years of age or younger) division. The qualifying rounds will take place on Sunday from 2-5 p.m. and Monday from 4-7 p.m. at Pine Ridge, Mount Pleasant, Clifton Park, Forest Park, and Carroll Park. The finals round will take place July 17 at 6 p.m. at Mount Pleasant. Registration fees are $5.00 for adults and free for juniors. Contestants can enter only once at any one golf course. The winners of the adult and junior divisions each receive vouchers for 25 free rounds of golf.

