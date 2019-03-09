Digest (March 9): Pikesville skater Ting Cui wins world Junior bronze

Ting Cui a 16-year-old Pikesville resident, won a bronze medal at the World Junior Figure Skating Championships in Zagreb, Croatia, this week. Coming off a fifth-place finish at the United States championships in January, Cui placed third in both the short program and free skate. Cui finished behind Russians Alexandra Trusova (222.89 points) and Anna Shcherbakova (219.94), compiling 194.41 points.

College softball: Jessica Nines and Lindsay Heinze each hit three-run homers to help Mount St. Mary's to a 9-4 win over Albany at the Pirate-Spartan Classic on Saturday morning. ... No. 17 Salisbury split a doubleheader against College of New Jersey, earning a 4-3 win in the opener before falling 9-1 in the second game.

College baseball: Senior right-hander Hunter Parsons struck out a career-high 10 over seven shutout innings as Maryland defeated Stetson, 7-0, on Friday night. The Terps (8-4) scored seven runs in the final four frames to put the game away after Parsons dominated the Hatters (5-8) over his seven innings.

Horse racing: There will be a jackpot carryover of $12,566.86 in the 20-cent Rainbow 6 for today's nine-race program at Laurel Park . No horses were live heading into Saturday's ninth-race finale in the popular multi-race wager, which began with a carryover of $10,908.77 from Friday's card. Meet-leading trainer Claudio Gonzalez sent out two winners Saturday, Won and Done ($3.60) in Race 5 and Watch My Dust ($4.80) in Race 8. ... Runnymede Racing's multiple stakes-winning 3-year-old Alwaysmining put in his final breeze Saturday morning ahead of an expected start in the $100,000 Private Terms on Saturday at Laurel Park. Alwaysmining went a half-mile over the all-weather track at the Fair Hill Training Center in Elkton for trainer Kelly Rubley. It was the Stay Thirsty gelding's second work since extending his win streak to four, the last three in stakes, in the Miracle Wood Feb. 16 at Laurel. Alwaysmining has put together his win streak in front-running fashion, by 18¼ combined lengths, kicked off with a 10-length romp going a mile over a sloppy, sealed track last October. The Private Terms, contested at about 11/16 miles, would mark the two-turn debut of Alwaysmining, who has raced exclusively at Laurel Park with five wins from seven starts. He is also nominated to the Sunland Derby (G3) on March 24 at Sunland Park.

Men's college track & field: Johns Hopkins freshman Justin Canedy was named the Centennial Conference Indoor Rookie Performer of the Year and Rob Dembinski was named to the All-Sportsmanship Team. The Blue Jays captured their seventh indoor crown as they defeated second-place Haverford by 76.5 points over the two-day meet. Joining Canedy in earning First Team All-Centennial honors were Alex Mollick, Matthew Su, Mitchell Porter and the 4x800 relay team (Dembinski, Alex Condotti, Alex Dixon and Ted Oh). Mollick, John Brown, the 4x400 relay team (Brown, Jack Armand, Alex Ozbolt and Giacomo Taylor) and the DMR team (Oh, Brown, Dixon and Vipul Bha) earned second team.

