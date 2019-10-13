Brigid Kosgei of Kenya won the Chicago Marathon on Sunday in 2 hours, 14 minutes, 4 seconds to break the world record in the event.
The 25-year-old Kosgei bested the previous mark of 2:15:25 set by Paula Radcliffe in London 16 years ago. She won in Chicago last year in 2:18:35.
Kosgei's run came little more than 24 hours after fellow Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge became the first man to run 26.2 miles in less than two hours, clocking 1:59:41 in Vienna. Unlike Kipchoge's performance, however, Kosgei's mark was set in an official race on a record-eligible course.
Ababel Yeshaneh and Gelete Burka, both of Ethiopia, finished second and third on Sunday. Yeshaneh's time was 2:20:51 and Burka's was 2:20:55
Lawrence Cherono won the men’s race in 2:05:45. Ethiopia’s Dejene Debela was second in 2:05:46 and Asefa Mengstu was third in 2:05:48.
Meanwhile, Mount Airy native Daniel Romanchuk, 21, defended his Chicago Marathon crown in the men’s wheelchair division, finishing more than three minutes ahead of the second-place finisher at 1:30:26. Romanchuk, who started training with an adaptive sports program in Baltimore at age 2, recently became the first American man to win a World Marathon Majors title after winning four races in the series, which included becoming the first American man to win the New York and Boston marathons.
Seventeen-time Paralympic medalist Tatyana McFadden, 30, of Clarksville finished second in the women’s wheelchair race Sunday with a time of 1:45:22. Manuela Schär of Switzerland claimed her second Chicago title in a row with a time of 1:41:08.
With their finishes, Romanchuk and McFadden qualified for the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo. It will be the second Paralympic Games of Romanchuk’s career and the sixth for McFadden, an Atholton alumna who earlier this season finished the World Marathon Majors in second place. Susannah Scaroni of Tekoa, Washington, who finished fourth in the women’s wheelchair race Sunday, also qualified.
“This has been an incredible morning with this being the Tokyo 2020 qualifier,” Romanchuk said in a news release. “I’m having a difficult time finding the words to describe this feeling. It’s an honor to be named to the team and represent the U.S. at the Tokyo Games.”
Baltimore Sun staff contributed to this article.