Meanwhile, Mount Airy native Daniel Romanchuk, 21, defended his Chicago Marathon crown in the men’s wheelchair division, finishing more than three minutes ahead of the second-place finisher at 1:30:26. Romanchuk, who started training with an adaptive sports program in Baltimore at age 2, recently became the first American man to win a World Marathon Majors title after winning four races in the series, which included becoming the first American man to win the New York and Boston marathons.