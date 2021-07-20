Timonium’s Becca Meyers, a Paralympic gold medalist, pulls out of Tokyo Games because of COVID restrictions on care assistants

Three-time swimming gold medalist Becca Meyers will not travel to Tokyo for the 2021 Paralympic Games, because the deaf-blind Timonium resident’s mother will not be allowed to accompany her as an aide under COVID-19 restrictions.
Meyers said she was disappointed and angry that U.S. Olympic officials have not found a way to accommodate her after months of requests but said she’s determined to stand up for the rights of future Paralympians. Without her mother’s guidance, Meyers said, she would be overwhelmed by the bustling soundscape of the Paralympics and unable to read lips hidden behind protective masks. The thought kept her up nights and left her exhausted during training, so she pulled the plug on an athletic quest that has defined her since childhood.
“With COVID, there are new safety measurements and limits on non-essential staff in place, rightfully so, but a trusted PCA is essential for me to compete,” Meyers said in a statement she posted to social media Tuesday. “So in 2021, why as a disabled person am I still fighting for my rights? I’m speaking up for future generations of Paralympic athletes in hope that they never have to experience the pain I’ve been through. Enough is enough.”
On Sunday, the 26-year-old Meyers sent an email to the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee withdrawing herself from Team USA. Her decision, less than five weeks before she was expected to compete in her third Paralympics, was first reported by The Washington Post.
Meyers was born with Usher syndrome, a genetic disorder that rendered her deaf at birth and has progressively diminished her sight. Since 2017, she has relied on her mother, Maria, to help her navigate swimming events as a personal care assistant (PCA).
This wasn’t a problem until the coronavirus pandemic led to severe limits on the number of support staffers allowed to travel with athletes to the 2021 Olympics and Paralympics. Meyers won three gold medals at the 2016 Paralympics in Rio de Janeiro and has remained one of the dominant Paralympic swimmers in the world in recent years, but she decided a trip to Tokyo would be unmanageable without her mother.
Though USOPC officials have expressed sympathy for Meyers’ situation, she and her parents are angry at what they perceive as lack of support from the organization. They said USOPC officials have cited restrictions from the Japanese government and Tokyo Olympic organizers as the reason why Maria Meyers cannot travel with her daughter. But Meyers’ parents told The Washington Post they reached out through other diplomatic channels and said they were told the decision laid not with the Japanese government but with the USOPC, which plans to accommodate its 34 Paralympic swimmers with a single personal care assistant and six coaches.
Meyers’ case is “heartbreaking” but complex legally because of questions regarding jurisdiction and reasonable accommodation, said Andy Levy, an attorney with Baltimore-based Brown, Goldstein & Levy who has worked numerous cases involving the Americans with Disabilities Act.
“In terms of the ability to file for an injunction in the U.S. to force the U.S. Olympic Committee to accommodate her so she can go, boy, I don’t know,” Levy said. “You might have a very hard time getting a judge to order that kind of injunctive relief since I assume the USOC explanation is going to be, ‘This is out of our hands.’”
He noted that the ADA is full of “wiggle” words. “What’s ‘reasonable?’” Levy said. “What’s an ‘undue burden?’ It’s so fact-intensive. … Even if a judge believed the U.S. Olympic Committee had dropped the ball, they may feel that it’s not within their power, that there’s sort of no injunction the court could issue that would change [the situation].”
The USOPC did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday but provided a statement to The Washington Post: “We are dealing with unprecedented restrictions around what is possible on the ground in Tokyo. As it’s been widely reported, [the Tokyo Organizing Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games], at the direction of the government of Japan, is not permitting any personnel other than operational essential staff with roles related to the overall execution of the games, into the country.
“This position has resulted in some athletes advising us that they will not accept a nomination to Team USA for both the Olympic and Paralympic Games. We are heartbroken for athletes needing to make agonizing decisions about whether to compete if they are unable to have their typical support resources at a major international competition, but our top priority is ensuring the safety of our athletes, coaches, staff and the citizens of the host country.”
The pandemic has already cast an enormous shadow over these Games, which were postponed by a year. Tokyo is operating under a state of emergency with the Olympics set to begin this week, and organizers are scrambling to deal with positive tests among athletes who are already there.
The pandemic has also impinged on Meyers’ training. Two years ago, she left the North Baltimore Aquatic Club for Nation’s Capital Swim Club, the Washington-area institution made famous by Katie Ledecky. But with COVID-19 limiting pool time, she shifted to working out solo at a gym near her home in Timonium.
Nonetheless, she expected to contend for multiple medals in the S12 category, one of three groupings for vision-impaired swimmers.