Michael Phelps' 40 favorite things

There's more to Michael Phelps than medals and chlorine. We know, you're wondering, "But, what?" We scoured the Olympian's Twitter account, mining it for mentions of what, besides making history, gets him going. We present a fairly comprehensive list of Michael Phelps' favorite things. And no, whiskers on kittens isn't on it. But his bulldog in a swimcap is!