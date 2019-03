Matthew Stockman / Getty Images

The South Lake Tahoe, Calif., native made history in Sochi when she became the first Olympic gold medalist in slopestyle and will look to do the same in big air’s debut at the games. Anderson, 27, the most decorated slopestyle athlete in Winter X Games history, placed second in the slopestyle final in the Dew Tour stop in Breckenridge, Colo., in December to solidify her Olympic spot.