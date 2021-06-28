Broadneck grad Matthew Centrowitz qualifies for third Olympics after thrilling 1,500-meter final: ‘One of the most exciting races I’ve ever been part of’

Matthew Centrowitz will get the opportunity to defend his Olympic championship in the 1,500-meter run. The Arnold native punched his ticket to Tokyo late Sunday night at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.
Centrowitz was runner-up in the 1,500 at the U.S. Olympic track and field trials, getting passed just before the finish line by collegian Cole Hocker.
Centrowitz moved to the front of the pack late in the second lap then began to stretch out the lead as he made the final turn. However, Hocker dug deep for a burst of speed and caught up to the Broadneck High graduate.
“One of the most exciting races I’ve ever been part of,” Centrowitz said. “I didn’t know what to expect, fast or slow, so I had different race plans. They all involved me being at the front.”
Hocker and Centrowitz ran stride-for-stride down the home stretch before Hocker pulled ahead just before crossing the line. The rising sophomore at the University of Oregon won with a personal-best time of 3 minutes, 35.28 seconds with Centrowitz crossing at 3:35.34. Yared Nuguse, who just completed his college career at Notre Dame, took third in 3:36.19.
The top three finishers automatically qualify for the Olympics. However, there is a twist in this case since Hocker has not run the Olympic standard for the 1,500. The 20-year-old Indianapolis native will learn later this week if his World Athletics Ranking is good enough to earn a berth.
“I think my world rank right now is good enough to walk me in,” said Hocker, who just two weeks ago out-kicked Nuguse to score victory in the 1,500 at the NCAA outdoor track and field championships.
Centrowitz and Hocker were in the same semifinal heat Friday and had dueled down the stretch, with the reigning Olympic champion edging the young upstart. After Hocker passed the 31-year-old veteran in the final 10-meters and crossed the line ahead, he put his finger to his lips to quiet those in the stands that doubted he could win.
“I just wanted to silence everyone,” he said.
Centrowitz and Nuguse have achieved the Olympic standard for the event and are definitely headed to the Tokyo Games. This is the third Olympic berth for Centrowitz, who finished fourth at the 2012 Olympics in London before becoming the first American to claim the gold medal in the event since Mel Sheppard in 1908 at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.
Centrowitz said after the race he was exactly where he wanted to be going into the final straightaway.
“Instead of saving a little extra for the last 50, I just kind of punched it,” he said. “Sure enough, Cole had another gear that I couldn’t respond to.”
Extreme heat in Eugene on Sunday forced the United States Track and Field Association to postpone the trials for five hours. As a result, the 1,500 started just before midnight after originally being scheduled for 4:40 p.m. local time.
Latest Olympics
Temperatures reached 111 degrees at one point, breaking the record of 108 for the Eugene area that was set in August 1981.