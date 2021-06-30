Dodgers’ Trevor Bauer subject of assault investigation, woman obtained restraining order

California police are investigating a report that Trevor Bauer assaulted a woman earlier this year.
The alleged victim obtained a restraining order against the Dodgers pitcher, TMZ reported. Bauer, 30, denied the allegations in a statement through his attorney.
The woman told Pasadena Police that Bauer assaulted her on or about May 16, according to the Los Angeles Times. Bauer’s attorney said the two began a short relationship in April.
The police investigation is not complete, and Bauer has not been charged with a crime.
Jon Fetterolf, the pitcher’s lawyer, said the alleged victim agreed to two sexual encounters with the star pitcher at his Pasadena home. Following the second interaction, the alleged victim told Bauer she was checked for a concussion.
“Any allegations that the pair’s encounters were not 100% consensual are baseless, defamatory, and will be refuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Fetterolf said.
The woman said she suffered “severe physical and emotional pain” at Bauer’s hands, according to TMZ.
Bauer is in his first season with the Los Angeles Dodgers, having signed with the team as a free agent after a career-best 2020 season with the Cincinnati Reds.
MLB said it is aware of the police investigation. The Dodgers did not comment and said MLB would be “handling this matter.”