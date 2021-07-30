2021 NBA Draft Tracker: OSU’s Cade Cunningham selected No. 1 overall by Detroit Pistons

The 2021 NBA Draft is underway.
This draft class is considered one of the deepest since the 2003 class, which featured LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony and Dwyane Wade.
Follow along for live updates as draft night goes on.
1) DETROIT PISTONS: Cade Cunningham, Guard, Oklahoma State
The Detroit Pistons selected Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham with the No. 1 overall pick.
Cunningham only worked out for the Pistons and was the consensus No. 1 from the start. So, Detroit just landed the best prospect in the class.
Cunningham is a 6-8 guard who averaged 20 points, six rebounds and 3.5 assists per game as a college freshman. He is considered one of the more complete prospects to enter the NBA and is projected to be a perennial All-Star due to his scoring ability.
2) HOUSTON ROCKETS: Jalen Green, Gard, G-league Ignite
The Rockets selected prep-to-pro guard Jalen Green with the No. 2 overall pick.
Green is a superior scorer whose abilities earned him a spot on the NBA’s G-League Ignite team right out of high school. Green led the G-League Ignite team in scoring, averaging 18 points per game and shot 36.5% from three-point range. He has drawn comparisons to Chicago’s All-Star guard Zach LaVine.
3) CLEVELAND CAVALIERS: Evan Mobley, Center, USC
The Cavaliers selected USC’s Evan Mobley with the third-overall pick.
Mobley is a mobile and versatile big man, but his selection creates questions about ex-Nets forward Jarrett Allen, who is a restricted free agent due a massive pay raise.
4) TORONTO RAPTORS: Scottie Barnes, Forward, Florida State
The first surprise of the night.
The Raptors went with versatile defender and finisher in Scottie Barnes over Jalen Suggs, who hit the game-winning shot to deliver Gonzaga to the national championship.
Barnes, who is from Mt. Vernon, has the defensive potential to tag team with OG Anunoby and turn Toronto into even more of a defensive monster. His biggest weakness is his shooting, both from three and the foul line.
5) ORLANDO MAGIC: Jalen Suggs, Guard, Gonzaga
The Magic selected Jalen Suggs with the fifth pick in the draft.
Suggs helped advance Gonzaga to the National Championship with a half-court buzzer-beater against UCLA and is considered the best play-maker in the draft. That play-making spans outside of basketball, as he played quarterback in high school. Suggs averaged about 14 points, five rebounds and four assists per game as a freshman but his ceiling is high.
6) OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER: Josh Giddey, Guard, Australia
The Thunder went outside the box — and outside the country — and selected Australia’s Josh Giddey with the sixth-overall pick.
Giddey was the 2020-21 NBL Rookie of the Year overseas. He averaged 11 points, seven rebounds and 7.5 assists per game as a 6-8 play-maker in Australia and projects to fit seamlessly as another big guard alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
7) GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS: Jonathan Kuminga, Forward, G-league Ignite
The Warriors selected New Jersey’s Jonathan Kuminga with the seventh-overall pick.
Kuminga played with Jalen Green on the G-League Ignite team after playing high school ball at The Patrick School (formerly St. Patrick’s).
It’s unclear whether Kuminga will join the Warriors, who are angling to compete for a championship with a healthy Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. The Warriors could also trade him with other picks for a veteran role player.
8) ORLANDO MAGIC: Franz Wagner, Forward, Michigan
With two picks in the top-10 of this draft, the Orlando Magic have put themselves on the clock.
The Magic selected Mo Wagner’s brother, Franz Wagner with the eighth-overall pick. They now have one of the NBA’s deepest pools of young talent, including No. 5 pick Jalen Suggs, and a fleet of Cole Anthony, Jonathan Isaac, Markelle Fultz, Mo Bamba, Wendell Carter Jr., Chuma Okeke and RJ Hampton, who are each on the roster.
9) SACRAMENTO KINGS: Davion Mitchell, Guard, Baylor
He’s not related to Donovan Mitchell, but they wear the same number.
Davion Mitchell gives the Kings more back court depth and joins Sacramento after leading Baylor to a national championship over Gonzaga this season. He averaged almost two steals a game and shot 44.7% from deep, giving the Kings more offensive firepower to help De’Aaron Fox.
10) NEW ORLEANS PELICANS: Ziaire Williams, Forward, Stanford
Like the Magic, the Pelicans are also assembling a star-studded cast of young talent. Zion Williamson’s name rings bells, as does Lonzo Ball’s, whether you’re a fan of his game or not. Now add Ziaire Williams, who played at Sierra Canyon High School with Bronny James and Ziare Wade.
Will these young stars stay in New Orleans long term? That remains to be seen.
11) CHARLOTTE HORNETS: James Bouknight, Guard, UConn
Brooklyn’s own James Bouknight goes No. 11 overall to the Charlotte Hornets after wowing in a season with the UConn Huskies.
He joins LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges as part of a young, budding Hornets core looking to burst onto the playoff scene.Bouknight averaged 18.7 points per game as a sophomore at UConn and is a strong backcourt rebounder, averaging six boards per game.
12) SAN ANTONIO SPURS: Josh Primo, Guard, Alabama
The Spurs have a sterling track record of developing their draft picks, from legends Tony Parker, Manu Ginobili and Tim Duncan to Kawhi Leonard and Dejounte Murray in recent memory. Josh Primo is the youngest player in the draft and averaged nine points per game as a freshman at Alabama.
Primo wasn’t projected to go this high, but if the Spurs picked him, that means they see something they can develop.
