La La Anthony files for divorce from Baltimore native Carmelo Anthony after 16 years

La La Anthony has gone to court to end her marriage to Melo.
The “Power” actress and former MTV VJ filed for divorce from her hoopster hubby Carmelo Anthony Thursday in Manhattan Supreme Court.
The petition came after the couple separated, reconciled and then separated again.
Attempts to reach her lawyer, Judith Poller with Pryor Cashman, as well as her publicist were not immediately successful Thursday evening.
Sources told TMZ.com the divorce is amicable, with the splitting spouses on friendly terms as they continue to raise their 14-year-old son Kiyan Carmelo Anthony together.
“They have been separated for a while now and will remain friends,” an unidentified source told Us Weekly. “They both want to make sure that the divorce goes as smoothly as possible for their son.”
The former couple started dating in 2004 when La La served as the host of MTV’s “Total Request Live” and Melo, now 37, played for the Denver Nuggets. Melo, a West Baltimore native, played for Towson Catholic and shot hoops at Robert C. Marshall Recreation Center, before attending Syracuse University and being drafted by the Denver Nuggets in 2003.
They tied the knot in 2010 at a star-studded ceremony attended by Kim Kardashian and LeBron James. The celebration at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York was filmed for the VH1 reality series “La La’s Full Court Wedding.”
They separated in April 2017 amid rumors of infidelity on the part of the NBA star, then got back together about two years later.
“La La and Carmelo have recently reconciled and they truly still love one another,” a source told Us Weekly in December 2018. “It’s so obvious when they’re together. They also both want what’s best for their son and are committed to being a family.”
La La, who filed her docs Thursday under the name Alani Anthony, spoke to the magazine directly in May 2019, admitting the relationship had it ups and downs.
“You know, marriage is hard,” she reportedly said. “I tell everybody that, and it’s one day at a time, and that’s what we’re doing. Just trying to take it one day at a time.”
Later that year, Carmelo was photographed on a yacht with an unidentified woman, sparking renewed speculation the spouses were no longer playing on the same team.
The social media accounts for La La and Carmelo made no immediate mention of the divorce filing on Thursday.
Last month, Carmleo praised La La’s parenting skills in a Mother’s Day post that included an adorable shot of the actress and their teen son.
“The Strength Of A Mother Is Second To None. A Mother Like You Does Not Compare With Anything! Thank You @lala For All The Time, Sacrifice, Effort/Support, And Love You Pour Into Raising Our Young God!! We Love You,” he wrote.
Melo, a 10-time NBA all-star, played for the Knicks from 2011 until 2017. Last month he moved into 10th place on the NBA all-time career scoring list while playing for the Portland Trail Blazers.
He has never won an NBA title, but led Syracuse to the NCAA championship in 2003, being named Most Outstanding Player at the Final Four.