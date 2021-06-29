Kyle Schwarber’s preposterous run continues with two more homers to help beat Mets

Barry Bonds isn’t dead, so he can’t be resurrected as Kyle Schwarber. But maybe peak Bonds was able to slip the bonds of space and time and warg into Schwarber’s body, as the Nationals’ leadoff hitter is on the best power run baseball has seen since Bonds ruled the game.
With two dingers Monday, Schwarber now has 15 in his last 17 games. Incredibly, seven of them have come against the Mets, in just three games and 11 at-bats.
Behind Schwarber’s swats and five homers total, the Nationals beat the Mets 8-4 and got back to .500. At 38-38, the Nationals now only trail the Mets (40-34) by three games in the NL East.
“We’re trying everything,” Mets manager Luis Rojas said of Schwarber. “We’re pitching him in, away, right, down, up, bouncing balls. We’re trying everything there. This guy’s swinging a hot bat. He hasn’t just done it against us, we’re watching highlights of him doing it against other teams.”
Pitching to Schwarber to start the game was forgivable. On Jerad Eickhoff’s second pitch, he hit a high and inside fastball over the right field foul pole, the type of bomb that only someone on an otherworldly hot streak could stroke. And anyway, putting Schwarber on first would have produced the same result as the next batter, Trea Turner, homered.
His second one, though, was the product of a pair of curious decisions by Rojas. First, despite Eickhoff getting hit hard all night, he batted for himself in the top of the fifth inning with a runner on first in a 3-0 game. Then, in the bottom of the inning and Schwarber’s hot streak already confirmed, Rojas let Eickhoff pitch to Schwarber.
Eickhoff hung an 81-mph slider, gifting Schwarber his second solo shot of the night.
“He’s getting to balls right now that he hasn’t in the past,” Eickhoff said. “The heater up and in, I thought it was an executed pitch… He’s a tough hitter right now.”
The Mets’ starter strongly implied that he thought he was tipping his pitches to the Nationals on Monday.
“There was just more to it in that first inning,” he said. “Maybe what I was showing with my body language.”
Schwarber has 15 home runs in June alone, more than several teams. His 11 in his last 9 games and 15 in 17 are both tied for MLB modern-era records. (Bonds and Sammy Sosa share the latter mark.)
Eickhoff came back to earth after pitching four surprising shutout innings against the Braves a week ago, his first appearance since 2019. He gave up four homers and five runs in six innings on Monday night.
Pete Alonso and Billy McKinney brought the Mets most of the way back in the eighth inning, with back to back homers off reliever Justin Miller cutting Washington’s lead to 5-4. It was the 12th of the year for Alonso, an encouraging sign for a struggling Mets offense. But Alonso has a way to go to approach the likes of Schwarber, who now sits second in MLB with 25.
It was only briefly a one-run game, though. Travis Blankenhorn booted a potential double play ball and then threw it away, and the Nationals capitalized. Coming off the bench, Ryan Zimmerman hit a three-run homer off Miguel Castro to salt the game away in the bottom of the eighth.
Francisco Lindor probably could have fielded the double play ball, but Blankenhorn nabbed the grounder instead. “They’re positioned in the right place, it’s just a tough read,” fellow infielder Jeff McNeil said. “I think the longer you’re in the shift, the more comfortable you are in it.”
“It’s a ball that probably Francisco fields in that position and Blankenhorn breaks to the bag,” Rojas said. “I trust our positioning, I think our positioning has saved a lot of runs so far...This one was just a miscommunication, someone should have broken to the bag, and it cost us.”
The matchup in Washington was a one-game makeup from the teams’ COVID-postponed series that was originally scheduled to start the season.