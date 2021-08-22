Remembering the life and career of Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant, born Aug. 23, 1978, in Philadelphia, Penn., spent his entire 20-year NBA career playing for the Los Angeles Lakers before his retirement on 2016. During his time in the American basketball league, Bryant won five NBA championships. On Jan. 26, 2020, Bryant's life was tragically cut short at 41 in a helicopter crash, killing all nine people on board, including his 13-year-old daughter Gianna. Take a look back at his prolific life and career cut tragically too short.
Kobe Bryant
Kobe Bryant was posthumously elected into the Basketball Hall of Fame less than three months after his tragic death in a helicopter crash. Bryant, along with Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett and six others, will live out as basketball legends in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Mass. To celebrate, take a look back at the legendary player's career.
(Ronald Cortes/Getty Images) 1996
Kobe Bryant, 17, jokes with the media as he holds his Los Angeles Lakers jersey during a news conference in Inglewood, Calif. on July 12, 1996.
(SUSAN STERNER/AP) 1996
Kobe Bryant dunks the ball at his Lower Merion, Pa. high school gym during a practice Friday, Jan. 19, 1996.
(RUSTY KENNEDY/ASSOCIATED PRESS) 1996
Los Angeles Lakers center Shaquille O'Neal (right) and guard Kobe Bryant confer during a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Great Western Forum in Inglewood, California on Dec 8, 1996: The Lakers won the game, 110-86.
(J.D. Cuban/Getty Images) 1996
Kobe Bryant looks to pass the ball during the McDonald''s All-American at the Civic Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Mar 31, 1996.
(Doug Pensinger/Getty Images) 1996
Los Angeles Lakers rookie Kobe Bryant is heckled by teammates as a television cameraman adjusts a microphone on his jersey for an interviewed during the Lakers? Media Day at the Forum in Inglewood, California on Monday, Oct. 14, 1996.
(Chris Pizzello/ASSOCIATED PRESS) 1997
Kobe Bryant, of the Los Angeles Lakers, holding the trophy for winning the NBA Slam Dunk contest at Gund Arena in Cleveland, Ohio on Feb. 8, 1997.
(JEFF HAYNES/AFP via Getty Images) 1997
19 Dec 1997: Kobe Bryant of the Los Angeles Lakers goes up for a basket during the Lakers 118-93 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Great Western Forum in Inglewood, California.
(Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images) 1998
The 2-ball team with Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant (C) and Lisa Leslie (R) sit on the bench with their coach Magic Johnson (L), the three-time Lakers' Most Valuable Player, while attending the inaugural Nestle Crunch All-Star 2-ball competition, which was held as part of the 1998 All-Star Weekend in New York on Feb. 7, 1998. The Los Angeles team finished fifth in the eight team competition.
(Tim Clary/AFP via Getty Images) 1998
Scottie Pippen (L) and Michael Jordan of the Chicago Bulls try to stop Kobe Bryant of the Los Angeles Lakers (C) as he leads a fast break during a Feb. 1, 1998, game in Los Angeles, Calif. Bryant and three other Lakers scored 20 or more points, leading their team to a 112-87 win.
(Vince Bucci/AFP via Getty Images) 1999
Guard Kobe Bryant #8 of the Los Angeles Lakers makes a slam dunk during the game against the Charlotte Hornets at the Great Western Forum in Inglewood, Calif. on Feb. 16, 1999. The Lakers defeated the Hornets 116-88.
(Tom Hauck/Getty Images) 1999
Kobe Bryant is pictured at the 1999 Euro ABC Camp in Berlin, Germany on July 7, 1999.
(Marcus Brandt/Bongarts/Getty Images) 1999
Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant shoots over New York Knicks' Patrick Ewing during the first half of their game Sunday, March 28, 1999, in Inglewood, Calif. The Lakers won the game 99-91.
(MARK J. TERRILL/AP) 2001
Los Angeles Lakers' Tyronn Lue, left, Kobe Bryant, center, and Brian Shaw are all smiles as they watch their teammates play the Washington Wizards in the second quarter Friday, March 23, 2001, in Los Angeles.
(KEVORK DJANSEZIAN/ASSOCIATED PRESS) 2002
Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant points at teammate Robert Horry, not shown, during their 98-82 loss to the New Orleans Hornets, Friday, Dec. 13, 2002, in Los Angeles.
(MARK J. TERRILL/ASSOCIATED PRESS) 2002
Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant, left, and Shaquille O'Neal celebrate after winning Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals against the San Antonio Spurs, in Los Angeles on May 4, 2002.
(MARK J. TERRILL/AP) 2003
Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant goes up for a basket against the New York Knicks during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game at the Staples center in Los Angeles on Dec. 9, 2003.
(NAM Y HUH/AP) 2003
Los Angeles Lakers Shaquille O'Neal, left, and Kobe Bryant share a laugh on the bench while their teammate take on the Denver Nuggets during the fourth quarter Tuesday, April 15, 2003, at Staples Center in Los Angeles. Bryant scored a game-high 32 points and O'Neal finished with 19 to help defeat the Nuggets, 126-104.
(KEVORK DJANSEZIAN/ASSOCIATED PRESS) 2004
Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant, left, shakes hands with general manger Mitch Kupchak after signing his contract during a news conference Thursday, July 15, 2004, at the team's training facility in El Segundo, Calif. Bryant chose the Lakers over the Clippers, remaining with the team he joined in 1996 at age 18 and later helped win three NBA championships.
(KEVORK DJANSEZIAN/ASSOCIATED PRESS) 2005
Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant (8) drives around the defense of Houston Rockets' Stromile Swift, left, during the fourth quarter of NBA basketball action, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2005, in Los Angeles. The Rockets won 76-74.
(DANNY MOLOSHOK/ASSOCIATED PRESS) 2005
Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant directs his team during the first half against the Detroit Pistons in Los Angeles on Friday, Feb. 25, 2005.
(FRANCIS SPECKER/AP) 2005
Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant smiles at 19-month-old Anne Raegan during a visit to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tenn., Sunday April 3, 2005. The Lakers were in Memphis to play against the Memphis Grizzlies. Bryant is out with a leg injury.
(AP) 2006
Los Angeles Lakers basketball star Kobe Bryant smiles as he talks about his 81-point game Sunday against the Toronto Raptors at Lakers headquarters in El Segundo, Calif., Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2006.
(REED SAXON/ASSOCIATED PRESS) 2006
Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant, right, reacts with teammate Kwame Brown during the second half of basketball action at New York's Madison Square Garden in 2006. Bryant scored 40 points as the Lakers won the game 130-97.
(FRANK FRANKLIN II/ASSOCIATED PRESS) 2006
Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant speaks during a news conference Monday, May 8, 2006, in El Segundo, Calif. The Lakers lost a playoff series after holding a 3-1 lead for the first time, and the Suns became just the eighth NBA team to rally from such a deficit.
(NICK UT/AP) 2006
Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant (8) looks to get by Dallas Mavericks defender Devin Harris, background, during NBA basketball action in Dallas, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2006. Bryant had 24-points in the 102-87 loss to the Mavericks.
(TONY GUTIERREZ/AP) 2007
Kobe Bryant of the Los Angeles Lakers holds up his MVP trophy after the NBA All-Star game against the Eastern players in Las Vegas on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2007.
(Mark J. Terrill/ASSOCIATED PRESS) 2008
Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant reacts after the Lakers failed to get a shot off in the final seconds of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies in Los Angeles, on March 28, 2008.
(Chris Pizzello/ASSOCIATED PRESS) 2008
Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant reacts after making a three-point basket during the second half of Game 2 of a first-round NBA playoff basketball game against the Denver Nuggets, Wednesday, April 23, 2008, in Los Angeles.
(Mark J. Terrill/ASSOCIATED PRESS) 2009
Western All-Star Shaquille O'Neal (32) of the Phoenix Suns and Western All-Star Kobe Bryant (24) of the Los Angeles Lakers share the MVP award from the NBA All-Star basketball game Sunday, Feb. 15, 2009, in Phoenix.
(Ross D. Franklin/ASSOCIATED PRESS) 2009
Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant holding the Larry O'Brien championship trophy and finals MVP trophy after the Lakers beat the Orlando Magic 99-86 in Game 5 of the NBA basketball finals, in Orlando, Fla. on June 14, 2009.
(David J. Phillip/ASSOCIATED PRESS) 2010
President Barack Obama stands with Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, Jan. 25, 2010, during a ceremony honoring the 2009 NBA basketball champions Los Angeles Lakers.
(Charles Dharapak/ASSOCIATED PRESS) 2011
Kobe Bryant holds up the MVP trophy after the NBA basketball All-Star Game in Los Angeles, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2011. The West won 148-143.
(Jae C. Hong/ASSOCIATED PRESS) 2012
Lebron James, left, and Kobe Bryant pose with their gold medals at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London on Aug. 12, 2012.
(Charles Krupa/AP) 2016
Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant, right, fist-bumps his daughter Gianna after the last NBA basketball game of his career, against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, April 13, 2016, in Los Angeles.Bryant scored 60 points as the Lakers won 101-96.
(Jae C. Hong/AP) 2016
Los Angeles Lakers forward Kobe Bryant smiles during the first half of Bryant's last NBA basketball game, against the Utah Jazz in Los Angeles on April 13, 2016.
(Jae C. Hong/AP) 2017
Former Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant poses with his family during an NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors in Los Angeles, Monday, Dec. 18, 2017. The Lakers retired Bryant's No. 8 and No. 24 jersey during a halftime ceremony.
(Chris Carlson/AP) 2017
Shaquille O'Neal, left, and Kobe Bryant laugh as they attend the unveiling of a statue of O'Neal in front of Staples Center, Friday, March 24, 2017, in Los Angeles.
(Mark J. Terrill/AP) 2017
Former Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant watches a tribute video with his family during an NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors in Los Angeles, Monday, Dec. 18, 2017. The Lakers retired Bryant's No. 8 and No. 24 jersey during a halftime ceremony.
(Chris Carlson/AP) 2018
Former Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna watch during the U.S. national championships swimming meet Thursday, July 26, 2018, in Irvine, Calif.
(Chris Carlson/AP) 2018
Kobe Bryant, winner of the award for best animated short for "Dear Basketball", poses in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
(Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) 2018
Kobe Bryant attends the 2018 Baby2Baby Gala on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018 in Culver City, Calif.
(Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) 2019
Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna watch the first half of an NCAA college basketball game between Connecticut and Houston, Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Storrs, Conn.
(Jessica Hill/AP) 2019
Kobe Bryant, right, and Vanessa Laine Bryant arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
(Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) 2019
Kobe Bryant present the Arthur Ashe award for courage at the ESPY Awards on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
(Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)