Jets grounded in uninspiring performance against Arizona

These Jets games have all looked the same.
The Jets lost 30-10 at home to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, their fifth straight loss of the season. Joe Flacco was in the game for the injured Sam Darnold, but the Jets offense looked as lousy as they always under Adam Gase.
Flacco dinked and dunked down the field, averaging just 5.9 yards per attempt throughout the course of the game. The Jets lone offensive touchdown came from their lone reliable offensive weapon, Jamison Crowder, in an 11-yard touchdown by the wide receiver.
Le’Veon Bell ran for just 60 yards in his return to the Jets after spending three weeks on injured reserve. Frank Gore averaged just 3.3 yards per carry on nine runs.
The Jets defense got absolutely torched by Kliff Kingsbury and Kyler Murray, allowing Murray to average a whopping 10.3 yards per pass attempt. Murray, Chase Edmonds and Kenyan Drake scored rushing touchdowns and wide receiver Deandre Hopkins nabbed 131 yards and a touchdown on just six catches.
Nothing was working for the Jets on Sunday. Once again, the Jets shot themselves in the foot with penalties, including getting a delay of game after an interception by linebacker Avery Williams set them up in scoring position.
The Jets were only able to manage a field goal after that interception happened early in the second quarter. Arizona’s defenders were able to get three sacks and really shut down anything the Jets offense tried to do, not that that would be overly difficult to do.
Latest Sports
With games against the Dolphins, Bills, Chiefs, Patriots and Chargers coming up, the Jets may be waiting awhile for their first win.