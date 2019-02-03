Super Bowl 2019 live updates: Rams vs. Patriots score, highlights and analysis

After two long weeks of talk, controversy and predictions, the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots will meet in Super Bowl LIII today to determine who gets to take home the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

We’ll have live updates from the game, which kicks off from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta at 3:30 p.m. PST.

Wade Phillips makes a Bum fashion statement upon arrival

Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Wade Phillips is a social media master and one heck of a defensive mind. He’s also the son of legendary Houston Oilers coach Bum Phillips, a man whose passion for football was only matched by his whopping persona.

Wade Phillips honored his late father by wearing his trademark coat and Cowboy hat while walking into Mercedes-Benz Stadium before Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII. Will the football gods show more Luv ya Blue (and yellow) respect to the Rams?

Austin Knoblauch | 1:29 p.m.

Rams, Patriots players arrive at stadium for Super Bowl

Guess who was first off the bus for the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday?

Head coach Sean McVay couldn’t hide from the hordes of media covering Super Bowl LIII when he arrived at Mercedes-Benz Stadium about three hours before kickoff. Rams running back Todd Gurley, two-time NFL defensive player of the year Aaron Donald and quarterback Jared Goff also were spotted coming off the bus.

McVay, 33, is the youngest coach in Super Bowl history and looking to become the youngest coach ever lift the Vince Lombardi Trophy. Standing in his way will be Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots, who are appearing in their third straight Super Bowl.

Julian Edelman is a Super Bowl veteran, and the wide receiver wasted little time getting on the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium to warm up before the game.

Austin Knoblauch | 12:58 p.m.

How much playing time will Todd Gurley receive in Super Bowl?

John Bazemore / Associated Press Rams running back Todd Gurley has some on the field before the team photo shoot on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Rams running back Todd Gurley has some on the field before the team photo shoot on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (John Bazemore / Associated Press)

The question shouldn’t be about whether Todd Gurley is injured, but, rather, to what degree.

As much as Gurley has claimed otherwise over the last couple of weeks, it’s obvious something is wrong.

And the Rams will have to do in the Super Bowl what they did in New Orleans two weeks earlier: somehow find a way to win with their single-most potent offensive weapon physically limited.

Maybe it won’t matter. Maybe the Rams really are considerably more talented and maybe they will overwhelm the New England Patriots regardless of how little their $60-million running back touches the ball.

Or maybe the dimension the Rams will lose without Gurley catching the ball out of the backfield will make their high-scoring offense manageable for Bill Belichick and the Patriots, who had two weeks to prepare for this game.

Dylan Hernandez

Super Bowl predictions: Who will win showdown between Rams and Patriots?

The Times’ contingent of reporters and columnists in Atlanta make their predictions for Sunday’s game:

Mike DiGiovanna: New England has extensive Super Bowl experience and a punishing ground game, which has balanced the offense, eased the burden on veteran quarterback Tom Brady and made the Patriots more unpredictable. Patriots 31, Rams 27

Sam Farmer: Rams bring pressure from the interior with Aaron Donald and Ndamukong Suh, and that’s the most problematic kind for Tom Brady. Key for L.A. will be forcing at least two turnovers. If the Rams can do that, look out. Rams 31, Patriots 28

Bill Plaschke: The Rams defensive line puts Tom Brady on his back and the Patriots can’t win with Brady on his back. Coach Bill Belichick focuses on Todd Gurley and C.J. Anderson, forcing Jared Goff to beat them, but Goff will rise to the challenge and bring L.A. its first Rams Super Bowl championship. Rams 44, Patriots 28

Dylan Hernandez: Bill Plaschke picked the Rams, so they will be lucky to keep it close. Also, something is obviously wrong with Todd Gurley. Patriots 23, Rams 20

Gary Klein: Patriots coach Bill Belichick will make Jared Goff prove he can perform on the sport’s biggest stage, but if the Rams’ Aaron Donald can lead a defensive push that pressures Tom Brady. Rams 30, Patriots 27

Jeff Miller: Picking the Rams seems like the logical choice, but picking the Rams means picking Bill Belichick and Tom Brady to lose consecutive Super Bowls. Ah, no thanks. Patriots 34, Rams 30

Arash Markazi: The Rams will not only wear the best uniforms in the NFL on Sunday but also they will become the undisputed (sorry New Orleans) champions of the NFL. Rams 31, Patriots 28

The scene from Atlanta before the start of Super Bowl LIII

Rams ready to butt heads with Patriots and their G.O.A.T.

Erik S. Lesser / EPA-EFE / REX Patriots coach Bill Belichick and Rams coach Sean McVay will match wits on Sunday in Super Bowl LIII. Patriots coach Bill Belichick and Rams coach Sean McVay will match wits on Sunday in Super Bowl LIII. (Erik S. Lesser / EPA-EFE / REX)

They spoke at last year’s NFL scouting combine, met again at a spring coaching clinic about 90 minutes away from Mercedes-Benz Stadium, brokered the final details of a trade for a star wide receiver and have remained in contact by text throughout the season.

Now, Sunday in Super Bowl LIII, Rams coach Sean McVay will try to outscheme and outmaneuver New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick in a potential changing-of-the-guard matchup between a wunderkind and a legend.

“I’m not even close to being mentioned in the same breath as coach Belichick and what he’s done,” McVay said.

Not yet anyway.