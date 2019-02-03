Super Bowl 2019 live updates: Rams vs. Patriots score, highlights and analysis

After two long weeks of talk, controversy and predictions, the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots will meet in Super Bowl LIII today to determine who gets to take home the Vince Lombardi Trophy.
We’ll have live updates from the game, which kicks off from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta at 3:30 p.m. PST.
Wade Phillips makes a Bum fashion statement upon arrival
Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Wade Phillips is a social media master and one heck of a defensive mind. He’s also the son of legendary Houston Oilers coach Bum Phillips, a man whose passion for football was only matched by his whopping persona.
Wade Phillips honored his late father by wearing his trademark coat and Cowboy hat while walking into Mercedes-Benz Stadium before Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII. Will the football gods show more Luv ya Blue (and yellow) respect to the Rams?
Austin Knoblauch | 1:29 p.m.
Rams, Patriots players arrive at stadium for Super Bowl
Guess who was first off the bus for the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday?
Head coach Sean McVay couldn’t hide from the hordes of media covering Super Bowl LIII when he arrived at Mercedes-Benz Stadium about three hours before kickoff. Rams running back Todd Gurley, two-time NFL defensive player of the year Aaron Donald and quarterback Jared Goff also were spotted coming off the bus.
McVay, 33, is the youngest coach in Super Bowl history and looking to become the youngest coach ever lift the Vince Lombardi Trophy. Standing in his way will be Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots, who are appearing in their third straight Super Bowl.
Julian Edelman is a Super Bowl veteran, and the wide receiver wasted little time getting on the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium to warm up before the game.
Austin Knoblauch | 12:58 p.m.
How much playing time will Todd Gurley receive in Super Bowl?
The question shouldn’t be about whether Todd Gurley is injured, but, rather, to what degree.
As much as Gurley has claimed otherwise over the last couple of weeks, it’s obvious something is wrong.
And the Rams will have to do in the Super Bowl what they did in New Orleans two weeks earlier: somehow find a way to win with their single-most potent offensive weapon physically limited.
Maybe it won’t matter. Maybe the Rams really are considerably more talented and maybe they will overwhelm the New England Patriots regardless of how little their $60-million running back touches the ball.
Or maybe the dimension the Rams will lose without Gurley catching the ball out of the backfield will make their high-scoring offense manageable for Bill Belichick and the Patriots, who had two weeks to prepare for this game.
Dylan Hernandez
Super Bowl predictions: Who will win showdown between Rams and Patriots?
The Times’ contingent of reporters and columnists in Atlanta make their predictions for Sunday’s game:
Mike DiGiovanna: New England has extensive Super Bowl experience and a punishing ground game, which has balanced the offense, eased the burden on veteran quarterback Tom Brady and made the Patriots more unpredictable. Patriots 31, Rams 27
Sam Farmer: Rams bring pressure from the interior with Aaron Donald and Ndamukong Suh, and that’s the most problematic kind for Tom Brady. Key for L.A. will be forcing at least two turnovers. If the Rams can do that, look out. Rams 31, Patriots 28
Bill Plaschke: The Rams defensive line puts Tom Brady on his back and the Patriots can’t win with Brady on his back. Coach Bill Belichick focuses on Todd Gurley and C.J. Anderson, forcing Jared Goff to beat them, but Goff will rise to the challenge and bring L.A. its first Rams Super Bowl championship. Rams 44, Patriots 28
Dylan Hernandez: Bill Plaschke picked the Rams, so they will be lucky to keep it close. Also, something is obviously wrong with Todd Gurley. Patriots 23, Rams 20
Gary Klein: Patriots coach Bill Belichick will make Jared Goff prove he can perform on the sport’s biggest stage, but if the Rams’ Aaron Donald can lead a defensive push that pressures Tom Brady. Rams 30, Patriots 27
Jeff Miller: Picking the Rams seems like the logical choice, but picking the Rams means picking Bill Belichick and Tom Brady to lose consecutive Super Bowls. Ah, no thanks. Patriots 34, Rams 30
Arash Markazi: The Rams will not only wear the best uniforms in the NFL on Sunday but also they will become the undisputed (sorry New Orleans) champions of the NFL. Rams 31, Patriots 28
The scene from Atlanta before the start of Super Bowl LIII
Rams ready to butt heads with Patriots and their G.O.A.T.
They spoke at last year’s NFL scouting combine, met again at a spring coaching clinic about 90 minutes away from Mercedes-Benz Stadium, brokered the final details of a trade for a star wide receiver and have remained in contact by text throughout the season.
Now, Sunday in Super Bowl LIII, Rams coach Sean McVay will try to outscheme and outmaneuver New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick in a potential changing-of-the-guard matchup between a wunderkind and a legend.
“I’m not even close to being mentioned in the same breath as coach Belichick and what he’s done,” McVay said.
Not yet anyway.
But at age 33, the youngest coach in modern NFL history and a team featuring young stars such as quarterback Jared Goff, running back Todd Gurley and defensive lineman Aaron Donald have the opportunity to announce the arrival of a new era if they can knock off the 66-year-old Belichick and ageless quarterback Tom Brady.
Belichick and Brady, 41, have won five Super Bowls in eight appearances.
“There’s no do-overs; this isn’t any retakes and Hollywood scripts or anything,” Brady said of playing in the championship game. “We gotta go out there and get the job done under pressure.
“I’m looking forward to it.”
Gary Klein
Rams best be super on Sunday, because this could be a one-shot deal
The Rams better win Sunday. A chance like this might not come again.
This Super Bowl run was the result of the Rams recognizing the special opportunity in front of them and seizing it.
That’s not to say they can’t return to this stage again. However, they might never again have as many chips to push into the middle of the proverbial poker table as they did this season.
“I guess you can look at it like that,” running back Todd Gurley said.
Whatever happens against the New England Patriots at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Jared Goff will make history when he takes his first steps on the field.
Goff will be the first quarterback to play in a Super Bowl within three years of being selected No. 1 in the draft.
Dylan Hernandez
Times’ staff reveals their greatest Super Bowl memories
When the Rams take the field today they’ll officially break L.A.’s 35-year Super Bowl absence. Over the last three and half decades, there have been plenty of standout Super Bowl moments — both on and off the field.
The Times’ Super Bowl staff shares their greatest Super Bowl memories ahead of Super Bowl LIII.
Sam Farmer’s greatest Super Bowl memory
Bill Plaschke’s greatest Super Bowl memory
Gary Klein’s greatest Super Bowl memory
Arash Markazi’s greatest Super Bowl memory
Let’s see what Maroon 5 does with Super Bowl halftime platform before shaming them
Super Bowl media week is supposed to be about who said what, but this year it has also been about who’s too afraid to say anything at all.
Maroon 5, this year’s halftime act, quietly bowed out of the traditional news conference most of its predecessors had held since the last time the Rams were handed the Lombardi Trophy in 2000. I’m not going to act dumb and pretend as if I don’t understand why lead singer Adam Levine would not want to stand in front of a room of reporters.
A scenario in which he tries to explain why he’s agreed to perform for an organization led by white men that essentially kicked out quarterback Colin Kaepernick for protesting police brutality in the black community is a no-win situation. The slightest misstep and he lands in meme-ville.
Still, I was looking forward to hearing his comments because I hate when the bully wins. And be not mistaken, the artists participating Sunday are being bullied.
LZ Granderson
Rams show off their Super Bowl colors in team photo
The Rams took their team photo on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium sporting the colors they will wear against the New England Patriots on Sunday.