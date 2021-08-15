Zach Wilson looks solid, not spectacular in first preseason game

The Jets first preseason game ended in a 12-7 victory over the Giants. But nobody really cares about the score because not a soul tuned into this matchup to see who would win.
The focus was on the No. 2 overall pick because it was time to finally see Zach Wilson live in action.
And how did Wilson look?
Poised. Efficient. Accurate. Decisive.
The Wilson from the Green and White scrimmage was nowhere to be found. The moment didn’t look too big for him as the former BYU standout performed well.
“I thought it was good, still things to clean up, but it was a great experience,” Wilson said.
Did he light the NFL world on fire? No. Did he make a jaw dropping throw that would send NFL twitter into flames? No.
Yes, it would have been outstanding if Wilson threw for two touchdowns in his two drives, but none of that was needed because what he proved was good enough for his first NFL game.
In the small sample size, Wilson’s performance Saturday night was exactly what was needed. He finished 6-for-9 for 63 yards with a passer rating of 86.8 in two drives.
Robert Saleh was pleased with Wilson’s performance, and Saleh oozes conviction in his young quarterback.
“We have so much confidence in the young man,” Saleh said. “This young man’s potential is through the roof.”
But while the ceiling is unlimited to Saleh, he still understands this is a process for Wilson and knows the rookie has a ways to go.
“There’s still a lot of things that he’s going to learn from. There’s a lot of opportunities for him to grow,” Saleh said. “And even here in this game, despite the fact that he looked comfortable, there’s still gonna be things he can learn from.”
There are a lot of positives to takeaway from Wilson’s outing. He didn’t look overwhelmed or confused. He was confident in his reads and made accurate throws. Wilson stayed within the gameplan and executed the offense.
Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur did a good job making Wilson’s job easy as the run game was strong.
On his first drive, Wilson benefited from Ty Johnson and Michael Carter toting the rock as they accounted for 34 yards. His first completion was on a play-action rollout to Corey Davis. It was pitch and catch for the rookie and gave the Jets a nine yard gain on first down, which kept the offense in a favorable situation.
The most impressive moments of the night were Wilson’s conversions on the money downs. Teams cannot win in the NFL if their signal callers can’t convert third downs.
And Wilson knows this.
“Converting on third down in this league is hard,” Wilson said. “And that’s where if I’m trying to be a good quarterback in the NFL, it’s how can I help my team convert on these third downs.”
So when it was time to convert an important third down, Wilson answered the call.
On 3rd and 6 from the Giants 27, Wilson found Davis on an out route for nine yards and a first down. The throw was on time and accurate.
“It was a great call by coach LaFleur, and we put Corey in a good situation,” Wilson said. “We had an off corner, put him on out route to the field and then he did his job in winning. I just got to give him a good ball and we were able to execute.”
Wilson targeted Davis again on the next third down on the same drive, but couldn’t pick it up. The Jets settled for a field goal as Chris Naggar nailed the kick.
Even though Wilson was 2-for-4 for 18 yards on his first drive, scoring points was a positive.
The next drive was better as the Jets let Wilson sling it more, and he rose to the challenge.
On 3rd and 9, he fired a bullet to Keelan Cole on a dig route for a 16-yard gain to keep the drive alive.
Another noteworthy moment from Wilson came a few plays later.
The offense faced a 3rd and 14 after an offensive pass interference penalty on Cole.
Wilson dropped back, and pressure from Raymond Johnson III was in his face. But he didn’t fold like a cheap chair from the dollar store.
Wilson delivered a dart to Tyler Kroft for a 13 yard gain, giving the Jets an opportunity to go for it on 4th and 1.
No sweat for the rookie.
“Just gotta teach yourself, how can I just get the ball out on time and take those hits sometimes,” Wilson said.
The Jets went for it, but Johnson was stuffed by Danny Shelton and B.J Hill to end the drive and Wilson’s night.
So, no fireworks from Wilson, but a solid performance from the rookie. He looked like he belonged.