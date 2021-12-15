Former Jags player says Urban Meyer kicked him; freefalling coach denies it

As the Urban Meyer experience crashes and burns towards its inevitable ending, a consistent theme has emerged:
The Jaguars coach has treated everyone around him in Jacksonville like compete crap.
Josh Lambo, a kicker who was cut on Oct. 19, put his name on on Meyer’s mistreatment of him in an interview published by the Tampa Bay Times on Wednesday.
Lambo said he was warming up before a game when Meyer kicked him in the leg.
“I’m in a lunge position. Left leg forward, right leg back,” Lambo told the Times. “Urban Meyer, while I’m in that stretch position, comes up to me and says, ‘Hey Dips--t, make your f--king kicks!’ And kicks me in the leg.”
Meyer denied it, calling Lambo’s account “completely inaccurate.”
But Lambo said that not only did Meyer kick him, he proudly defended his right to do so.
“I said, ‘Don’t you ever f--king kick me again!’,” Lambo recounted. “And his response was, ‘I’m the head ball coach, I’ll kick you whenever the f--k I want.’”
Lambo characterized the kick as not “as hard as he could’ve done it, but it certainly wasn’t a love tap,” but said the key issue — obviously — was “in the workplace, I don’t care if it’s football or not, the boss can’t strike an employee.”
Meyer’s dictatorial treatment of players and staff in Jacksonville has increasingly reached media recently. He called his own hand-picked assistants “losers” according to an NFL.com report. Players said Meyer “doesn’t treat them like adults,” according to the same report.
Lambo said Meyer threatened to cut him after the kicking incident and he had his agent report it to Jaguars brass. “If you have an issue and don’t like me kicking you, well then you keep that to yourself and... you come find me in the office and tell me privately,’” Lambo recalled Meyer saying.
After the “losers” story, Meyer made it clear what bothered him most was people talking to reporters, saying he would fire any leakers instantly. That’s what motivated Lambo to come forward: “He threatened all of them for speaking the truth,” he said.
Lambo had been with the team for five years, including a stretch from 2017-19 when he was one of the best kickers in the NFL. He’s a free agent now.
Meyer is 2-11 in what appears increasingly likely to be his only pro season.