Sports world reacts to Tom Brady’s official retirement from NFL

“Hey Tom, just want to congratulate you on a unbelievable NFL career,” the younger Manning brother said. “Twenty-two years, seven Super Bowls, multiple MVPs. I mean really no one did it better than you during your time. It was an honor and a privilege just to watch you compete, watch you play and to do it at such a high level for so long. In your 22nd year, you’re playing as good as you ever were.