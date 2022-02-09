Super Bowl LVI: Under-the-radar players who could play a key role on Sunday

Donald and Miller are Hall of Fame talents and rightfully earn the bulk of the praise, but Floyd is a premier rusher even if most people outside of L.A. don’t know much about the former Georgia star. He finished with 9.5 sacks during the regular season and netted one against Tom Brady as L.A. stunned the Bucs in the NFC title game to advance to the big game on Sunday. Simply put, the Bengals’ offensive line isn’t good. Burrow was sacked 51 times in the regular season and was sacked nine more times in the divisional round. The Bengals will have their hands full with Donald and Miller and will send more attention their way so Lloyd will have 1-on-1 opportunities and should dominate.