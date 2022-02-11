3 matchups that will determine the outcome of Super Bowl LVI

Ja’Marr Chase — the fifth-overall pick out of LSU in the 2021 NFL Draft — finished his first year by setting the rookie record in receiving yards (1,455). He also caught 13 touchdowns. Chase was second-team All-Pro. Tee Higgins is as good as you can find in a No. 2 receiver with 1,091 yards and six touchdowns in 14 games. Tyler Boyd is their slot receiver and is one of the best in the NFL (828 regular season yards with five touchdowns).