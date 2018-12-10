McManus: With Mark Sanchez taking over at QB in Washington, the NFL is clearly not a meritocracy

New York sports fans know quarterback Mark Sanchez, and to know Mark Sanchez is to know that a pick six is likely in the near future.

To be fair, Sanchez had two solid seasons with the Jets in 2009-10. His numbers weren’t great, (75.3 was his highest QB rating in that stretch) but the Jets did go to back-to-back AFC Championship Games with him at quarterback, the team’s best run in a half century. Sanchez has since played for the Eagles, Cowboys, Broncos and now Washington. For a just-OK quarterback, Sanchez has done well for himself.

There are plenty of reasons to have him as a backup quarterback. He’s likable, he’s positive, a team player, and he’ll do his best to work with younger quarterbacks. But having him take the field in a high-pressure situation however, isn’t one of them. The Butt Fumble is just the most slapstick example of his tendency to not take care of the football. (See local listings for Butt Fumble showtimes.)

So it wasn’t that unusual when Washington chose to sign Sanchez after Alex Smith broke his leg in the middle of the season. But when Smith’s backup Colt McCoy also went down, it meant this wasn’t going to be Sanchez as the affable backup, this is Sanchez as the centerpiece to a team that still had fading playoff hopes.

You know how this story ends. Washington was down 40-0 against the Giants when coach Jay Gruden benched Sanchez for Josh Johnson (I know, right?) and a less horrible final score of 40-16. Johnson hadn’t played since 2011.

If Sanchez had been the only quarterback with big-game experience on the market, the decision would have made more sense. But of course this isn’t the case.

Nick Wass / AP Washington quarterback Mark Sanchez reacts after throwing one of his two interceptions in loss to Giants Sunday. Washington quarterback Mark Sanchez reacts after throwing one of his two interceptions in loss to Giants Sunday. (Nick Wass / AP)

Colin Kaepernick, who took San Francisco to the Super Bowl in 2013, hasn’t been called all season. When asked last week, Gruden said he went with Sanchez due to familiarity. “Not a lot of time to really get a brand new quarterback, a new system installed and taught in a couple days of practice,” Gruden said.

Gruden talks about an NFL offense like it’s as complicated as doing live calculations while landing the Mars rover in a sandstorm. It’s not. Having some familiarity with whom you are throwing the ball to helps, but for a new quarterback it’s basically pass or run, with a little sleight of hand thrown in to keep defenses guessing. Not rocket science.

Given the way quarterbacks get injured in the NFL, which Washington has experienced as much as any other team, you can’t get too complicated because you need to adjust when there are injuries, and then injuries to the backups.

And considering Kaepernick has already replaced Smith once in his career in San Francisco, and won the job, you have to imagine he could do it again seamlessly.

And yet, not once this season has a team called Kaepernick to even kick the tires on a proven guy according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The Eagles signed Michael Vick after prison for chargers related to dog-fighting with less reluctance than NFL teams have about a man .

Or, in Washington’s recent history, signing accused abuser Reuben Foster off the waiver wire. The subject of two investigations, the linebacker is currently on the commissioner’s exempt list.

Patrick Smith / Getty Images Washington head Jay Gruden sees his playoff hopes going down drain after another loss. Washington head Jay Gruden sees his playoff hopes going down drain after another loss. (Patrick Smith / Getty Images)

When justifying players like Vick, or abuser Greg Hardy, you often hear that owners and coaches will hire the most talented player no matter what. That’s not true. Kaepernick wasn’t the first player who appears to be frozen out because of how he is viewed beyond his football potential. Former Jets safety Kerry Rhodes couldn’t land an NFL job after the 2012 season when rumors regarding his sexuality were circulated. At the time, Pro Football Focus had him as the No. 4 NFL safety and there was no way to determine why he didn’t get picked up – but it wasn’t talent. And as a p.s. Rhodes married Australian actress Nicky Whelan in 2017.

Kaepernick is suing the league for what he sees as collusion to keep him out of the league in the wake of his decision to kneel before NFL games. He was protesting racial injustice and the police shootings of unarmed black people during the National Anthem. Many other athletes in the NFL and other pro leagues created their own protests, but Kaepernick was first to kneel, and absorbed much of the backlash from fans and President Donald Trump.

Kaepernick’s former teammate Eric Reid, who has also filed a grievance against the league, is currently at safety for the Panthers.

Tony Avelar / AP No team has bothered to even call Colin Kaepernick, according to a report, despite teams like Washington in desperate need for a quarterback. No team has bothered to even call Colin Kaepernick, according to a report, despite teams like Washington in desperate need for a quarterback. (Tony Avelar / AP)

Would Kaepernick lead Washington to the Super Bowl? Hard to say, but if you look at his body of work compared to the guys who got the nod, he couldn’t do much worse.

In 2016, his last season with the 49ers, Kaepernick had a 90.7 quarterback rating. He’d taken his team to a Super Bowl game and two straight NFC title games. In nearly every regard, Kaepernick’s stats were better than those of Sanchez, including this one: In 69 games, Kaepernick has thrown 30 interceptions and 72 touchdowns. Sanchez has thrown 86 touchdowns and a whopping 89 interceptions in 79 games.

But it’s Sanchez who has had no shortage of opportunities in the NFL.