Cam Newton agrees to rejoin Panthers

It’s official: Cam Newton has a deal to return to the Panthers, the team announced Thursday.
Newton met with the Panthers’ head coach Matt Rhule, owner David Tepper and other members of the front office on Thursday with the plan of signing him, according to multiple reports. The result was a solidification of their reunion in the form of a one-year, $10 million contract, per NFL Network.
He spent his first nine years in the league in Carolina, where he rose in the NFL spotlight. He also led the team to four playoff appearances, including a Super Bowl, and was named Rookie of the Year in 2011 and MVP in 2015 after going 15-1 on the season.
Newton re-joins a Panthers team in desperate need of a healthy and experienced quarterback. He brings back with him his 31,698 passing yards, 190 touchdown passes, 5,398 yards rushing and 70 rushing touchdowns over 139 starts between Carolina and New England.
Head coach Matt Rhule told reporters on Thursday that the plan is to get Newton up to speed as fast as possible with the plan for him to eventually start.
Rhule also revealed he called Newton on Tuesday and asked if he would like to play in Carolina again, which Newton gave a “yes” to.
“We didn’t bring Cam Newton to sell season tickets,” Rhule said, per the Charlotte Observer. “We brought him here to win games.”
The Panthers’ regular starting QB this season, Sam Darnold, will miss the next four to six weeks on Injured Reserve with a cracked scapula in his throwing shoulder — which he injured Week 8 against the Falcons. Darnold was also put in the concussion protocol after that game. Both injuries are thought to have resulted from the same play, a second-half tackle by Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun.
But Darnold’s poor performance for Carolina might have already been leading up to a possible benching before he was injured.
Over nine games this season, the former Jet has completed 59% of his passes (182-of-306) with seven touchdowns and he’s averaged a 29th-best 6.5 yards gained per attempt. He’s also already thrown 11 interceptions, tied for the most in the league with second-year QB Joe Burrow. So it’s no wonder he has the 30th-best QB rating (71.3) — ahead of Bears and Jets rookie QBs Justin Fields and Zach Wilson — in the league this season.
The Panthers’ options after Darnold were backup P.J. Walker — who has exactly one career start on his resume and will still start Sunday against the Cardinals — and newly acquired Matt Barkley.
The Panthers sit at 4-5 in Week 10 with the hope a reunion with Newton will get them back on track.