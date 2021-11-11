Cam Newton agrees to rejoin Panthers

Over nine games this season, the former Jet has completed 59% of his passes (182-of-306) with seven touchdowns and he’s averaged a 29th-best 6.5 yards gained per attempt. He’s also already thrown 11 interceptions, tied for the most in the league with second-year QB Joe Burrow. So it’s no wonder he has the 30th-best QB rating (71.3) — ahead of Bears and Jets rookie QBs Justin Fields and Zach Wilson — in the league this season.