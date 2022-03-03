NFL, players’ union end all COVID protocols

The NFL is dropping all COVID protocols, the league announced Thursday after coming to an agreement with the players’ union.
That means no more testing (vaccinated or not), tracking, masks or capacity limits, a memo to teams said. Teams can still impose their own restrictions and are still required to follow local law. The protocols are suspended and could be resumed if the pandemic worsens.
“Based on current encouraging trends regarding the prevalence and severity of COVID-19, the evolving guidance from the CDC, changes to state law and the counsel of our respective experts, the NFL and NFLPA have agreed to suspend all aspects of the joint COVID-19 Protocols, effective immediately,” the league wrote in a memo to teams.
Most cities and states are repealing pandemic restrictions. In New York, state and city officials have lifted various vaccine and mask requirements, although some employer vaccine requirements remain in the city. Though the Omicron wave has largely subsided from its winter peak, well over a thousand Americans are still dying from the virus every day. The seven-day rolling average for deaths in the country is about 1,800. There were more than 58,000 COVID deaths in the United States in February, according to the CDC.
The NFL had already backed off on testing players late last season. As the Omicron wave caused a huge surge in cases across the league and country, testing for vaccinated players went from weekly to only if they reported symptoms. And before the divisional round of the playoffs, they stopped the daily testing for unvaccinated players that had been place all season. The league says over 95% of players are vaccinated.