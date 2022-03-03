NFL, players’ union end all COVID protocols

Most cities and states are repealing pandemic restrictions. In New York, state and city officials have lifted various vaccine and mask requirements, although some employer vaccine requirements remain in the city. Though the Omicron wave has largely subsided from its winter peak, well over a thousand Americans are still dying from the virus every day. The seven-day rolling average for deaths in the country is about 1,800. There were more than 58,000 COVID deaths in the United States in February, according to the CDC.