Jets, backup QB Mike White get tricky, stun Cincinnati Bengals

The Jets responded to last week’s butt whooping with a shocking, 34-31, upset win over the red-hot Cincinnati Bengals.
And the game ball should go to Gang Green’s backup QB White Mike, who balled out of his mind. White threw for 405 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions and finished with a passer rating of 108.
When head coach Robert Saleh was asked if he could have envisioned White having this type of performance his answer was “Yeah. Why not?”
The play of the game that especially sent MetLife Stadium into a frenzy was after White delivered his third touchdown pass to Tyler Kroft to put the Jets up 32-31. Then Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur called the Philly Special on the two point conversion, with Jamison Crowder throwing it to White to give the Jets their three point lead with less than four minutes remaining in the game.
White said his only thoughts on that play was “Don’t drop it, don’t drop it.”
Credit to Shaq Lawson who caught the Jets first interception of the year on the previous drive to set up the go-ahead score.
White’s performance shocked the world and pleased Jets fans to the point that chants of “Mike White” cut through the air late in the fourth quarter.
On the Bengals next offensive drive, Sheldon Rankins sacked Joe Burrow on third-and-11 and forced a punt.
The Jets got a blessing from the football gods on their final offensive possession. On third-and-11 with two minutes left, White threw a pass to Ty Johnson and was tackled by Bengals corner Mike Hilton, who drew an unnecessary roughing plenty, which gave the Jets a first down—and sealed the win.
Throughout the game, the offense cooked, finishing with a season-high 513 yards. This was without Zach Wilson and top receiver Corey Davis.
They could have decided to take their ball and go home. But the unit clearly decided enough was enough. They were tired of being a laughingstock that averaged 13 points per game and had zero points in the first quarter.
One of the key reasons for White’s performance was playing “boring” football.
“It’s according to what the defense plays. They play a lot of zone and they don’t like to let guys get behind them,” White said. “We did a great job of taking what they gave us and executing the play calls.”
White’s performance may not have been as electric as Wilson’s comeback victory over the Titans in Week 4, but the former Western Kentucky star played the best game from a Jets quarterback all season.
White delivered darts when he needed to, like his touchdown throw to Braxton Berrios before the half. And White checked it down to Michael Carter and Ty Johnson when it was required.
White’s efficiency allowed the Jets offense to stay on the field as they possessed the ball for a total 36 minutes and 20 seconds and snapped their first quarter scoreless streak that lasted the first six games—courtesy of LaFleur, who called creative plays the players were finally able to execute.
Their first drive lasted 10 plays and was capped with an eight-yard touchdown run by Michael Carter. In that series, White was efficient and ran the offense well and stuck to the script. He didn’t try to do too much, but trusted his reads and was decisive with his throws.
White was 7-of-7 for 64 yards on the opening drive and gave the Jets a 7-0 lead. There were plays called for deep throws, but Saleh praised White for being smart with his decisions.
“Those were designed shots and to their credit Cincinnati, took away the shots early,” Saleh said. “Mike LaFleur wanted to be aggressive today but Mike White was really good at just taking what the defense gave space underneath and he gave it to his playmakers to make plays.”
The defense also started the game hot, quickly ridding the bad taste in their mouths from the 54-13 thrashing against the Patriots. They showed pride and fought early by forcing a three-and-out on the Bengals’ first drive of the game.
On the Jets’ next possession, White zipped a fastball over the middle to Crowder on a slant route, but it bounced off his hands and was intercepted by Bengals safety Jessie Bates. Bates returned it for 65 yards to the Jets 1-yard line. But the Jets’ defense prevented the error from becoming too costly.
The defense forced the Bengals into a third-and-goal after the Jets, led by Folorunso Fatukasi, who helped stuff Joe Mixon for back-to-back negative runs. The Bengals’ possession ended after QB Joe Burrow dropped back and scanned the field on 4th & goal, but Quinnen Williams slung Burrow to ground, forcing a turnover on downs.
That set the tone for the afternoon.
“Defense always takes pride especially in terms of knocking people back at the goal line,” Saleh said. “It’s not our first goal line stand, it won’t be our last goal line stand. It’s a great momentum builder.”
It wasn’t all pretty. Burrow finished with 259 yards and three touchdowns and the Bengals did score 31 points. However, the unit gave the offense, which was playing without its starting quarterback, a chance.
But enough about the defense, Sunday afternoon was about White.
Last Monday, Ty Johnson said “Come on now Mike White is a stud.”
That raised some eyebrows considering White had never started an NFL game.
On Sunday Johnson’s statement was justified and let it be known.
“That’s Mike F-ing White. He’s a savage. He’s a dog. He’s an animal.”
Those adjectives describe what White was on Sunday.