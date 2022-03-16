xml:space="preserve">
ESPN announces Joe Buck and Troy Aikman as new Monday Night Football booth

By
New York Daily News
Mar 16, 2022 12:59 PM

ESPN made it official on Wednesday: Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are the new voices of Monday Night Football.

Or two of the voices, anyway, as the network also has its simulcast with the Manning brothers. Buck, Aikman and the Mannings are all set to make a staggering amount of money in 2022.

With Amazon trying to make a splash with its first Thursday night exclusive package, this offseason has seen a bidding war for brand-name NFL announcers.

Aikman and Buck have agreed to multi-year deals worth more than $15 million per year, with the Manning brothers reportedly commanding salaries in that range.

Aikman is set to pass CBS analyst Tony Romo — who makes $18 million per year — as the highest paid NFL voice.

ESPN gave Fox an extra Big Ten football game next year in exchange for letting Buck out of his contract, reminiscent of NBC giving up rights to Oswald the Lucky Rabbit in exchange for Al Michaels in 2006.

The contractual machinations and pay were all first reported by the New York Post.

Buck and Aikman are headed to ESPN together. (Lynne Sladky/AP)

Buck was also Fox’s lead MLB announcer since the mid-1990s, calling more than 20 World Series.

‘MNF’ has been throwing paint at the wall for years, since the showcase game went from ABC to ESPN and lost Michaels after the 2005 season. Buck and Aikman replace a Steve Levy-Louis Riddick-Brian Griese booth that had called Monday nights for the last two years.

Levy, Riddick and Griese were an upgrade over the infamous Joe Tessitore-Booger McFarland-Jason Witten combo that preceded them, but still left plenty of viewers turning over to ESPN2 to catch the ManningCast.

With Aikman and Buck, ESPN gets a pairing that has worked together for an eternity. The duo have been Fox’s lead NFL announcers since 2002, calling six Super Bowls.

