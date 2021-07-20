Jets assistant coach Greg Knapp in critical condition after bicycle accident: report

Jets assistant coach Greg Knapp has been hospitalized after he was struck by a car while riding his bicycle near his home in California over the weekend.
Knapp, who was hired in January to serve as new Jets head coach Robert Saleh’s passing game specialist, is in critical condition as a result of the injuries he suffered in the accident, Denver’s KUSA TV station reported on Monday night.
The 58-year-old coach was hit by a single motorist on Saturday afternoon near his home in Danville, Calif., ESPN reported citing the San Ramon Police Department.
His injuries are considered life-threatening, per ESPN.
“Greg is such an amazing individual it is hard to imagine the challenge facing him and his family,” Saleh said in a statement. “Greg’s fun nature, kind disposition, and wealth of knowledge has allowed him to make genuine connections with all of our coaches, players and staff since he has been here. I ask that you keep him in your prayers as we pull for him to recover from this horrific accident.”
Knapp was the passing game coordinator with the Broncos when Peyton Manning was shattering records in the Mile High City while leading Denver to two Super Bowl appearances, including a victory in Super Bowl 50.
Most recently he was the quarterbacks coach of the Atlanta Falcons (2018-20). He has also worked for the Raiders, Texans, Seahawks and 49ers during his 25-plus seasons in the NFL.
He was hired by Gang Green to work with rookie quarterback Zach Wilson who the Jets drafted with the No. 2 overall pick in April’s NFL Draft.
“He’s done a good job of minimizing mistakes,” Knapp said of the former BYU star last month. “You’ve got to expect mistakes from anyone who’s starting for the the first time — in any profession, for that matter. And I’m seeing very minimal same mistakes twice. So he learns quickly from his mistakes and that’s impressive to see from a young guy. He’s a big-time student of the game.”
His family also released a statement via the Jets.
“We are sincerely thankful to all those who have continued to reach out and provide support — it has meant the world to us. We ask that you continue to pray for Greg and our family at this time.”
The Jets are set to begin training camp on July 27.