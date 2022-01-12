Giants add Ravens’ Joe Hortiz as ninth GM candidate; Bills’ Joe Schoen to interview first

It felt like the Giants intentionally tried to sneak Dave Gettleman’s forced retirement (read: firing) under the news cycle Monday. The team kept all interview plans in the dark, asked the media to join a last-minute Zoom call with players, then sent out a press release on Gettleman’s departure as players stepped to the microphone. It seemed designed to minimize the public conversation about Gettleman’s disastrous tenure while serving propaganda about his exit.