Jets defensive end Carl Lawson out for season with ruptured Achilles

GREEN BAY — The Jets suffered a massive blow to their defense on Thursday when star defensive end Carl Lawson suffered a ruptured Achilles.
Lawson was carted off the field during Gang Green’s joint practice with the Packers. The team’s key offseason signing will miss the 2021 season.
It was a sad moment for the Jets and Lawson, who was primed for a breakout year.
Lawson was everything the Jets could have asked for after signing a three-year, $45 million deal, with $30 million guaranteed, back in March.
Through the first three weeks of training camp, Lawson was the Jets best player on the field. Elijah Moore and Corey Davis have had their moments of excellence but Lawson was consistently dominating.
Lawson’s injury is one Jets couldn’t afford to happen.
Robert Saleh’s defensive scheme is predicated off pressure from the defensive line, but especially the edge players.
Lawson was going to jump start the defensive rebuild and improve the unit tremendously with his ability to get after the quarterback. During camp, there were times when he would be in Zach Wilson’s face in less than three seconds. He also became known as the defender that would blow up run plays.
On paper the Jets had a top-10 defensive line with Quinnen Williams, Sheldon Rankins, Folorunso Fatukasi, John Franklin-Myers, Nathan Shepherd and Bryce Huff. It was building to become dominant.
Now the Jets have to fill a void after losing Lawson.
Gang Green has talent to replace some of Lawson’s ability, but it won’t match what the former Bengal was going to bring.
“He’s one of our guys you know what I’m saying. You never want to see anyone go down, especially a guy of that caliber,” Jets receiver Corey Davis said. “We’re praying for him, hope he’s good.”
Lawson was a fourth round pick out of Auburn with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2017. He finished his rookie season with 8.5 sacks. He tore his right ACL in 2018.
Lawson finished his time in Cincinnati with 20 sacks.
OFFENSE
Wilson improved from being just a pedestrian in his first joint practice. He finished 10-18 with three touchdowns and one interception.
Two of his touchdowns were during the red zone team period inside the 10-yard line. Wilson hit Tevin Coleman and Davis for those scores. His lone interception was to Jaire Alexander over the middle.
Wilson’s third touchdown was to Braxton Berrios during the two minute drill.
Wilson held the ball for what seemed like an eternity and would have been sacked by Willington Previlon as he let up but the play continued. Wilson rolled right and threw a 40-yard bomb to Berrios for the score against the Packers second-team defense.
When the Jets offense went against the Packers first team defense during the two minute drill, it was a four and out. Wilson’s first throw was to Crowder for an eight-yard gain.
But after Wilson was sacked by Kingsley Keke, he threw a pass over the middle to Tyler Kroft on third down, which was almost picked off. His fourth down throw was to Cole on a curl route, but Eric Stokes broke it up.
The pass protection still struggled going against the Packers front as they allowed five sacks.
Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur was candid about the pass blocking during camp after practice.
“Today actually I thought it was a little bit better than yesterday,” LaFleur said. “It’s been kind of almost two weeks now and we haven’t had, I would say, the greatest pass protection.”
Mekhi Becton has been one of the offensive lineman lacking in consistency and LaFleur didn’t sugarcoat his performances during practice.
“Mekhi is going through some things right now,” LaFleur said. “He’s not playing at his best, and he knows that.”
LaFleur explained he was still confident in Becton, but that one of his left tackle’s problems is he’s still developing.
“Mekhi didn’t have a [full] training camp last year. He didn’t have an OTAs in May and June. So he’s still working through some things,” LaFleur said. “I got all the confidence in the world with Mekhi because, 1) I know how talented he is. And 2) he’s a good dude, and he’s gonna work through all this stuff.”
DEFENSE
The Jets run defense was solid and never allowed any long runs. Their pass defense was a different story.
It was similar to Wednesday’s practice when the Jets defense made a couple of stops during team drills, then Aaron Rodgers would strike for a big gain.
During the early portion of 11-on-11, the Packers did a toss play left with A.J Dillon and the Jets defensive line snuffed it out. But on the next play Rodgers hit Marquez Valdes-Scantling for a 30-yard gain on a corner route and there weren’t any Jet defenders near him.
Then they moved to the red zone 11-on-11 period on the eight yard line. And on seven Rodgers pass attempts, four went for touchdowns.
Davante Adams beat Isaiah Dunn and Javelin Guidry, each on an out route. Rodgers placed it only where Adams could catch it. Robert Tonyan and Allen Lazard also had touchdown receptions over the middle.
On a more positive note, during the two minute drill, Rodgers threw a pass over the middle to Josiah Deguara which Jarrad Davis was able to break.
INJURY UPDATE
A rash of injuries along with Lawson’s devastating blow ensured during practice for Gang Green.
Zane Lewis, who has had a solid camp, tore his patella tendon and suffered a sprained MCL. He will also miss the season.
Denzel Mims (hip) and Sheldon Rankins (knee) both left practice but the Jets said they are day-to-day.