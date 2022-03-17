Browns immediately reject Baker Mayfield’s trade request

The Browns and Baker Mayfield are in a race to the bottom, outdoing each other in a series of public humiliations that cement Mayfield’s status as a true Brown.

First, the Browns started playing footsie with Deshaun Watson, who is available in a trade now that a Houston-area grand jury declined to charge him in a series of sexual assault cases. (Over 20 massage therapists are still pursuing suits against Watson, and he could be suspended by the NFL next season.)

As the Browns openly pined for Watson, Mayfield posted a Notes App farewell to Cleveland on Tuesday night, thanking Browns fans. But Watson has a no-trade clause, meaning he can essentially pick his destination. On Thursday morning, he rejected the Browns, making it likely he ends up with one of the three NFC South teams seeking a QB.

But from Mayfield’s perspective, the damage was done. He requested a trade Thursday, putting out a statement through ESPN: “It’s in the mutual interest of both sides for us to move on. The relationship is too far gone to mend. It’s in the best interests of both sides to move on.” Mayfield wants to be traded to the Colts, who are in the market for a quarterback after dealing Carson Wentz.

The Browns instantly and publicly shot him down. They are “not accommodating his request,” according to an ESPN report.

Mayfield could be on his way out of Cleveland. Or not. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Mayfield struggled with injuries and inconsistency last year, and Odell Beckham immediately shined with the Rams as soon as he escaped Mayfield and Cleveland. The Browns have been sick of him since, with Chris Mortensen reporting on Wednesday that they want “an adult” at quarterback instead of Mayfield and that he “probably is going to be moved.” Just not exactly when and where he wants, maybe.