Antonio Brown suspended for lying about vaccination status

It turns out Antonio Brown’s story about being vaccinated has some holes in it.
The NFL announced Thursday that the Buccaneers receiver was one of three players suspended after they “misrepresented their vaccination status.”
Along with his teammate Mike Edwards and free agent John Franklin, the wide receiver was suspended for three games.
In November, a chef (whom Brown allegedly stiffed on a $10,000 debt) told the Tampa Bay Times that Brown had showed him a fake vaccine card while they were still working together. At the time, both Brown and the Bucs claimed that the wideout was indeed vaccinated.
The NFL said in a statement that a “review supported those allegations” that the three players had lied about their vaccine status.
“The NFLPA represented the three players during a joint NFL-NFLPA review into the recent allegations that players misrepresented their vaccination status under the NFL-NFLPA COVID-19 Protocols. That review supported those allegations and found that the three players violated the protocols.”
After the Tampa Bay Times report, Brown’s lawyer Sean Burstyn claimed that the receiver was vaccinated, and said that Brown would receive a booster shot on live television if necessary.
Burstyn claimed Thursday that Brown is vaccinated, although his statement leaves out the possibility that Brown got the jab after initially lying about it. “Mr. Brown is vaccinated and continues to support the vaccine for any person for who it is appropriate,” Burstyn said in a statement.
“The NFL made its determination and, instead of going through the drawn out and distracting process of challenging the outcome,” Brown will not appeal, he said. He’s eligible to return in Week 16 for the 8-3 Bucs.
Brown has not played since Oct. 14, missing games with an ankle injury. He also missed a game in September after he contracted COVID. Edwards is a key part of Tampa’s defensive back rotation, while Franklin has not appeared in an NFL game since 2019.
The Buccaneers washed their hands of the situation when the Tampa Bay Times report was published. The team, which had claimed to be 100% vaccinated, said on Nov. 18 that “All vaccination cards were reviewed by Buccaneers personnel and no irregularities were observed.”
The chef says that the person who — unknowingly, he believes — photographed and submitted Brown’s misleading vaccine card was Alex Guerrero, Tom Brady’s personal health quack.
Brady, known for his own shaky views on science, says he’s fully vaccinated.
Another superstar QB, Aaron Rodgers, had claimed to be “immunized” against the coronavirus, but never told the NFL that he received an actual COVID vaccine.
Brown has a long history of underpaying and abusing staff, and legal trouble resulting. (Using a fake vaccine card is a federal crime.) Two of the women who say Brown sexually abused them were a trainer and a painter who signed on to perform those services. And the incident that actually got him suspended for eight games in 2020 was attacking a mover after a dispute over payment. Brown pleaded no contest to battery charges in that case, resulting in two years’ probation and the NFL suspension.
Defector reported at the beginning of the season that agents believe fake vaccine cards are rampant in the NFL, with one saying that more than 10% of cards players have submitted are fake. The NFL says that over 94% of players in the league are vaccinated.