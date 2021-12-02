Antonio Brown suspended for lying about vaccination status

Brown has a long history of underpaying and abusing staff, and legal trouble resulting. (Using a fake vaccine card is a federal crime.) Two of the women who say Brown sexually abused them were a trainer and a painter who signed on to perform those services. And the incident that actually got him suspended for eight games in 2020 was attacking a mover after a dispute over payment. Brown pleaded no contest to battery charges in that case, resulting in two years’ probation and the NFL suspension.