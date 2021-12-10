Demaryius Thomas, beloved former NFL receiver, dies at 33

In the buildup to that Super Bowl in 2015, Thomas’ mother was released from prison after more than a decade. Katina Smith received a harsh sentence for refusing to testify against Minnie Pearl Thomas, her mother and Thomas’ grandmother, in a federal drug case. President Obama commuted Smith’s sentence in 2015 and Minnie Pearl Thomas’ in 2016. Thomas had brought Obama a letter at the White House asking for his grandmother’s release when the Broncos came as Super Bowl winners.