Super Bowl 2019: Jared Goff's inexperience was exposed on the biggest stage

Jared Goff wasn’t ready.

He wasn’t close to ready.

The reality started setting in with every pass he missed, with every third down the Rams failed to convert.

And the reality was downright inescapable when Goff was forced by a safety blitz into throwing a fourth-quarter pass into the hands of cornerback Stephon Gilmore, ending any fantasy of a Rams comeback.

With Goff completing only 19 of 38 passes for 229 yards, the Rams were defeated by the New England Patriots 13-3 in Super Bowl LIII on Sunday.

Supposedly uninjured running back Todd Gurley was limited to 10 rushes, costing the Rams their most potent offensive weapon. The Patriots had no problems stopping them.

Goff was the centerpiece of this franchise, drafted first overall shortly after its move to Los Angeles.

He was still on a rookie contract this year, granting the Rams financial flexibility, which allowed them to add veteran players who could be part of a championship roster. They traded for Aqib Talib, Marcus Peters and Brandin Cooks. They signed Ndamukong Suh as a free agent.

As well as Goff played for a third-year quarterback, his production often felt like a byproduct of playing alongside Gurley and under coach Sean McVay rather than his ability. The dynamic was exposed by football’s greatest dynasty on the greatest stage the sport has to offer.

The Rams were kept in the game by their defense. Late-game magic by Tom Brady allowed the Patriots to take a 10-3 lead with seven minutes remaining. When it was Goff’s turn to respond, he marched the Rams to the Patriots 27, only to throw an interception that will live on in infamy until the Rams win a Super Bowl.

