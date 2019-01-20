Rams vs. Saints in NFL playoffs: Live updates, score, analysis

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff warms up before the NFC championship game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. (David J. Phillip / Associated Press)

The Los Angeles Rams are squaring off against the New Orleans Saints in the NFC championship game. Be sure to join us for live score updates, highlights and analysis throughout the game, which is underway. The winner will advance to Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta to play against either the New England Patriots or the Kansas City Chiefs. Saints hold 13-0 lead in second quarter after Michael Brockers mistake A costly penalty by Michael Brockers on fourth down has put the Rams in an early hole. An encroachment penalty by Brockers on fourth-and-2 gave the Saints a first down. On the next play, Saints signal-caller Drew Brees found tight end Garrett Griffin in the end zone on a 5-yard touchdown pass to give New Orleans a 13-0 lead with 1:35 left in the first quarter. It was Griffin’s first catch of the year. He was just added to the active roster for this game. The Rams’ offense has struggled to find any momentum, so far. For the Saints, tight end Josh Hill is in concussion protocol after a helmet-to-helmet hit. Austin Knoblauch | 12:42 p.m. Saints take 6-0 lead after Jared Goff is picked off David J. Phillip / Associated Press New Orleans Saints' Michael Thomas tries to get away from Los Angeles Rams' Aqib Talib during the first quarter. New Orleans Saints' Michael Thomas tries to get away from Los Angeles Rams' Aqib Talib during the first quarter. (David J. Phillip / Associated Press) Jared Goff throws an interception on the Rams’ first possession. Demario Davis picked off Goff on a pass intended to Todd Gurley. Fortunately for the Rams, they avert disaster by stopping Drew Brees on the ensuing possession, holding New Orleans to a 29-yard field goal by Wil Lutz about midway through the opening quarter. Definitely not the start the Rams wanted. Jared Goff and company need to play mistake-free football if this game evolves into an offensive shootout. Los Angeles then goes three and out on their next possession. Austin Knoblauch | 12:26 p.m. Saints take 3-0 lead on game’s first possession Wil Lutz’s 37-yard field goal has given the New Orleans Saints a 3-0 lead over the Los Angeles Rams in the opening minutes of the NFC championship game. The Saints nearly scored a touchdown on their first possession, but second-year tight end Dan Arnold dropped a sure-thing TD pass on third down to force New Orleans to settle for the field goal with 10:07 left in the first quarter. New Orleans’ scoring drive was fueled by a big catch by running back Alvin Kamara out of the backfield on a wheelhouse route for 21 yards. Let’s see how the Rams respond. Austin Knoblauch | 12:17 p.m. Jared Goff looks ready to play for Rams Rams quarterback warms up before the biggest game of his young career. Will he be able to guide the Rams to their first Super Bowl appearance since the Greatest Show on Turf era? Austin Knoblauch | 11 a.m. Plenty of ways to get to the Superdome Who needs a car when a boat will get the job done in the bayou. Check out what Sam Farmer captured on video prior to the Rams-Saints NFC championship game in New Orleans: Austin Knoblauch | 10:56 a.m. Darth Raider has nothing on Darth Easy Rams beat writer Gary Klein always arrives early to the stadium, even for out of town matchups. Check out what he spotted in New Orleans on the way to the Superdome: David J. Phillip / Associated Press Saints fans gather outside Mercedes-Benz Superdome before the NFC championship game. Saints fans gather outside Mercedes-Benz Superdome before the NFC championship game. (David J. Phillip / Associated Press) David J. Phillip / Associated Press Saints fans gather at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome before Sunday's NFC championship game against the Rams. Saints fans gather at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome before Sunday's NFC championship game against the Rams. (David J. Phillip / Associated Press) Justin Lane / EPA Saints fans gather outside Mercedes-Benz Superdome before the NFC championship game. Saints fans gather outside Mercedes-Benz Superdome before the NFC championship game. (Justin Lane / EPA) Sean Gardner / Getty Images A Saints fan shows her support for the team outside the Superdome on Sunday. A Saints fan shows her support for the team outside the Superdome on Sunday. (Sean Gardner / Getty Images) Gerald Herbert / Associated Press Saints fans gather outside Mercedes-Benz Superdome before the NFC championship game. Saints fans gather outside Mercedes-Benz Superdome before the NFC championship game. (Gerald Herbert / Associated Press) (Gerald Herbert / Associated Press) Austin Knoblauch | 10:48 a.m. Who will win Sunday in Rams vs. Saints showdown? Associated Press Saints coach Sean Payton, left, and Rams coach Sean McVay have guided their respective squads to the NFC championship game. Saints coach Sean Payton, left, and Rams coach Sean McVay have guided their respective squads to the NFC championship game. (Associated Press) Gary Klein’s prediction The Rams left New Orleans after their defeat in November feeling as if they could win a rematch, regardless of where it was played. Now they will prove it. RAMS 30, SAINTS 27 Sam Farmer’s pick All the pregame focus is the way these teams throw the ball, but this will come down to the Rams’ clock-hogging ground game versus a Saints defense that’s missing Sheldon Rankins up front. Rams quarterback Jared Goff, left, greets New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees after the Saints defeated the Rams, 45-35, on Nov. 4, 2018 in New Orleans. (Gregory Shamus / Getty Images) They were Pro Bowl teammates after last season, and both again were voted onto the NFC roster for the NFL’s annual All-Star exhibition that is played the week before the Super Bowl. But Rams quarterback Jared Goff and New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees won’t be sharing a meeting room, practice reps and a sideline next week in Orlando, Fla. One of them will be busy preparing for the Super Bowl. On Sunday, Goff and Brees will square off in the NFC championship game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. The winner advances to play the Kansas City Chiefs or the New England Patriots in the Feb. 3 Super Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Stopping the explosive Saints is objective No. 1 for the Rams in Sunday's NFC championship game. SEE MORE VIDEOS Rams return to New Orleans with a weapon Saints didn't see in first matchup Associated Press Rams running backs Todd Gurley, left, and C.J. Anderson give the New Orleans Saints something new to prepare for. Rams running backs Todd Gurley, left, and C.J. Anderson give the New Orleans Saints something new to prepare for. (Associated Press) The rotation began seven plays into the Rams’ divisional-round playoff victory over the Dallas Cowboys. Star running back Todd Gurley, on the field for the first time in nearly a month, had carried the ball four times when backup C.J. Anderson came off the sideline and carried three times before an eventual field goal. The rotation continued throughout the game. “There was times he wanted to come in, and I tell him I was in a rhythm, and there was times he felt like he was in a rhythm and I’m going to let him go,” Anderson said. (Paul Sancya / Associated Press) The Mercedes-Benz Superdome is not a place where Mark Barron feels uncomfortable. While playing in college for Alabama, the Rams linebacker won the second of two Bowl Championship Series titles at the stadium as the Crimson Tide defeated Louisiana State in the final to end the 2011 season. The Rams return the Superdome on Sunday for the NFC championship game against the New Orleans Saints. The Saints defeated the Rams, 45-35, at the Superdome in November. Barron, who grew up about two hours away in Mobile, Ala., is looking forward to another opportunity to perform in the raucous atmosphere. “Love playing in the Superdome,” Barron said Friday. “Love playing on the fast surface. They have a great fan base, so it always creates an intense environment, so I like that part of it.” Gary Klein READ MORE Rams love playing in January It’s hard to beat the winter weather in Thousand Oaks, but the feeling of practicing in January is something that every NFL player wants to experience regardless of location. The Rams seemed more than happy to be on the practice field on Friday after a series of storms left them in soggier conditions earlier in the week. What gets the Rams' Marcus Peters upset? Apparently, it's Bill Plaschke Harry How / Getty Images Marcus Peters hasn't had the best season, but the Rams cornerback is looking to put that behind him vs. the Saints. Marcus Peters hasn't had the best season, but the Rams cornerback is looking to put that behind him vs. the Saints. (Harry How / Getty Images) Marcus Peters is annoyed. Gary Klein READ MORE Jared Goff can throw the deep ball for Rams Jared Goff’s superlative play is one of the reasons why the Los Angeles Rams are playing in the NFC title game. After a rookie season full of struggles at tail end of the Jeff Fisher era, the third year quarterback has blossomed into one of the NFL’ best signal-callers under coach Sean McVay. Need proof? Check out his longest passes from the season: