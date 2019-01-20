Tom Brady leads Patriots to third straight Super Bowl with 37-31 overtime win over Chiefs

The team that so much of America has grown to hate and that New Englanders can’t seem to get enough is back in the Super Bowl. Again.

Tom Brady converted three huge third-down plays in overtime and Rex Burkhead scored from two yards out to give the New England Patriots a 37-31 overtime victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship game in Arrowhead Stadium.

The Patriots will advance to their third straight Super Bowl — and the NFL-record 11th title game in franchise history — against the Rams in Atlanta on Feb. 3.

It will mark the ninth time in 19 years that Patriots coach Bill Belichick and Brady, who have won five championships together and are the winningest coach/quarterback tandem since 1970 with 207 regular-season victories, have gone to the Super Bowl.

New England won the coin toss to start the extra period and drove 75 yards in 13 plays for the winning score, Brady hitting slot receiver Julian Edelman for 20 yards and 15 yards and tight end Rob Gronkowski for 15 yards on third-down plays. Brady completed 30 of 46 passes for 348 yards and one touchdown in the game.

The wild game, played on a frigid 18-degree evening with a wind-chill factor of 9 degrees, featured four lead changes in the final 7 minutes 45 seconds and a 39-yard field goal by Kansas City kicker Harrison Butker that tied the score 31-31 with eight seconds left.

Like the Rams-Saints game earlier Sunday, there was a major controversy involving the officials when it appeared Edeleman had muffed a punt, with Kansas City’s Dehrig Dieter recovering deep in Patriots territory with 8:35 to play.

The bouncing ball appeared to nick Edelman’s fingertips, and the play was initially ruled a fumble, but the call was overturned after a review, with replay officials in New York ruling that Edelman did not touch the ball.

New England retained possession with a 17-14 lead. Two plays later, a Brady pass over the middle went off Edelman’s hands and into the arms of Kansas City safety Daniel Sorenson, who returned the interception 22 yards to the Patriots’ 28-yard line.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes rolled right on second down and threw back to his left to running back Damien Williams, who raced 23 yards into the end zone for a touchdown that gave the Chiefs their first lead, 21-17, with 7:45 left.

The Patriots then drove 75 yards on 10 plays for the go-ahead score, with Sony Michel bursting through a huge hole up the middle on a fourth-and-one from the 10-yard line for a 24-21 lead.

The score was set up by a spectacular one-hand diving grab by receiver Chris Hogan for an 11-yard gain on a third-and-eight from the New England 45.

The Chiefs didn’t flinch. Tremon Smith returned the ensuing kickoff 29 yards, and Kansas City took advantage of a questionable pass-interference call on J.C. Jackson that gave them a first down on the Patriots’ 40.

Mahomes hit Sammy Watkins on a wheel route for a 38-yard gain, and Williams scored from two yards out to give Kansas City a 28-24 lead with 2:03 left.

The Patriots stormed back, driving 65 yards in six plays in 1:24, with Burkhead scoring from four yards out to give them a 31-28 lead with 39 seconds left.

The score was set up by Brady’s 20-yard pass to Edelman, passes of 11 yard and 13 yards to Hogan and a 25-yard floater to Gronkowski that gave the Patriots a first-and goal at the four.

Mahomes then worked some last-second magic of his own, completing a 21-yard pass to Spencer Ware and a 27-yard pass to Demarcus Robinson to set up Butker’s game-tying kick.

The Chiefs, after being thoroughly outplayed in a first half in which they fell behind by two touchdowns, came out firing in the second half.

Mahomes, given plenty of protection on a third-and-two from his own 34-yard line, threw long to Sammy Watkins for 54 yards, giving Kansas City a first down at the New England 12.

From there, Mahomes threw a laser to tight end Travis Kelce on a skinny post pattern, Kelce hauling in the pass for a touchdown that pulled the Chiefs to with 14-7 with 12:56 left in the third.

An 11-yard loss by Kansas City’s Tyreek Hill on a punt return and an illegal-block-above-the-waist penalty pinned the Chiefs at their own four-yard line on their next possession.

An 11-yard punt return by Edelman gave New England a short field, and the Patriots took advantage with Stephen Gostkowski kicking a 47-yard field goal that gave New England a 17-7 lead with 4:02 left in the third.

Back came the Chiefs, who drove 75 yards in nine plays, Mahomes rolling right and firing a one-yard touchdown pass to Williams to cut New England’s lead to 17-14 with 14:51 left in the game.

The Patriots received the opening kickoff and went 80 yards in 15 plays, a drive that consumed 8 minutes 5 seconds of the first quarter and ended with Michel’s one-yard touchdown run for a 7-0 lead.

The key play of the possession, which resembled New England’s game-opening 14-play, 83-yard scoring drive against the Chargers in the divisional round, was a 14-yard pass over the middle from Brady to Edelman to convert a third-and-seven from the Chiefs’ 30-yard line.

The added benefit of the long drive was that it put Mahomes and the Chiefs offense on ice. Mahomes misfired on his first two passes and was sacked by Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy for a loss of 14 yards on third down, forcing a punt.