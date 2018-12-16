NFL: Steelers turn back Patriots, 49ers upset Seahawks, Cowboys are shut out and Bears clinch NFC North

Steelers cornerback Joe Haden (23) intercepts a pass intended for Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman during the second half Sunday. (Keith Srakocic / Associated Press)

The Pittsburgh Steelers have beaten the New England Patriots, 17-10, for the first time since 2011. The Steelers' win at Heinz Field kept the Pittsburgh (8-5-1) ahead of the Baltimore Ravens (8-6) in the AFC North. A loss would have put the Steelers on the outside of the playoff picture with two weeks remaining. The Patriots were denied their 10th consecutive AFC East title. Rookie running back Jaylen Samuels, making his second start in place of injured James Conner, ran for a career-high 142 yards and made a critical third-down reception in the fourth quarter as Pittsburgh snapped a three-game losing streak. New England (9-5) lost back-to-back games in December for the first time since 2002. The Patriots lost at Miami last week. They finished 3-5 on the road this season. Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger threw for 235 yards with two first-half touchdowns and two interceptions. Chris Boswell, who has struggled so badly this season the team held open tryouts during the week, atoned for a 32-yard miss in the third quarter by drilling a 48-yarder with 2:30 remaining. Patriots quarterback Tom Brady made a rare mistake for the second straight week. Pressured on second-and-goal from the Pittsburgh 17 midway through the fourth quarter Brady heaved the ball toward the sideline. Steelers cornerback Joe Hayden came down with it inside the 5-yard line before tumbling out of bounds with two Patriots receivers. That was the first red zone interception thrown by Brady in 180 attempts, since Dec. 12, 2016, against the Ravens. Last week, Brady forgot he was out of timeouts and took a sack on third-and-goal at the Miami 2 with 14 seconds left in the first half. The points he left on the field proved costly in a one-point loss to the Dolphins. Brady finished 25 of 36 for 279 yards with a touchdown and an interception while losing to the Steelers for the first time since 2011 and just the third time in 14 career meetings. The uncharacteristically sloppy Patriots were flagged 14 times for 106 yards. at 49ers 26, Seahawks 23 (OT): Robbie Gould kicked a 36-yard field goal with 3:06 left in overtime and San Francisco snapped a 10-game losing streak against Seattle. Nick Mullens threw for 275 yards and a touchdown to help the 49ers (4-10) win consecutive games for the first time this season. Richie James Jr. returned a kick 97 yards for a touchdown and Gould kicked four field goals to give San Francisco its first win in the rivalry since 2013 when Jim Harbaugh was still coach. The Seahawks (8-6) had their four-game winning streak snapped and missed a chance to clinch a playoff berth with the loss to the Niners. Russell Wilson threw for 237 yards with two TD passes to Doug Baldwin and Chris Carson ran for 119 yards and a score for Seattle. But Wilson was unable to generate any points on his final three drives, leading to the loss. at Colts 23, Cowboys 0: Marlon Mack rushed for a career-high 139 yards and two scores and Indianapolis’ defense shut out one of the league's hottest offenses. Joe Robbins / Getty Images Colts defensive back George Odum celebrates after a sack against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. Colts defensive back George Odum celebrates after a sack against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. (Joe Robbins / Getty Images) The Colts (8-6) stayed in the AFC playoff hunt with their seventh win in eight games and their first shutout since a 27-0 victory over Cincinnati on Oct. 19, 2014. Dallas (8-6) failed to clinch the NFC East as its five-game winning streak ended. But Mack starred in Sunday's big show. He set the tone by running through a tackle for a 19-yard gain on his first carry, wound up carrying 22 times and matching a career high with the two scoring runs — all against the league's No. 3 rushing defense. It marked the first time since Week 9 that Dallas allowed a team to top the 100-yard mark, and the Cowboys were shutout for the first time in more than 15 years. New England was the previous team to achieve the feat with a 12-0 victory on Nov. 16, 2003. at Bills 14, Lions 13: Josh Allen threw a 42-yard touchdown pass to Robert Foster early in the fourth quarter Sunday to rally the Buffalo Bills to a 14-13 win over Detroit that eliminated the Lions from playoff contention.