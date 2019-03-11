NFL moves: Lions sign Danny Amendola; Raiders agree to record deal with Trent Brown

Taking advantage of their connection to New England, the Detroit Lions signed two-time Super Bowl winning wide receiver Danny Amendola to a $5.75 million, one-year contract.

The Lions are led by general manager Bob Quinn and coach Matt Patricia, both of whom worked for the Patriots, and that clearly made Amendola comfortable joining the franchise.

Shortly after adding Amendola, the Lions released cornerback Nevin Lawson. Detroit drafted Lawson in the fourth round in 2014 out of Utah State and he started 54 of 62 games without having an interception.

Amendola potentially fills the void Detroit has had at slot receiver since it traded Golden Tate last season to the Philadelphia Eagles.

He had 59 receptions for 575 yards and one touchdown last season with the Miami Dolphins after playing for New England from 2013-17, when he helped the franchise win two Super Bowls. He was cut by the Dolphins last week, creating $6 million in salary cap space for the team.

Raiders to sign OT Brown

The Oakland Raiders made another big splash Monday, agreeing to sign free agent offensive tackle Trent Brown to a four-year deal worth a record $66 million.

Brown will receive $36.75 million guaranteed in the richest contract ever for an offensive lineman, according to a person familiar with the contract. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal can't be finalized until the new league year starts Wednesday.

The Raiders have gotten a big head start on rebuilding a team that won just four games in coach Jon Gruden's first season back on the sideline. Oakland previously agreed to send third- and fifth-round draft picks to Pittsburgh for star receiver Antonio Brown and to give him a three-year, $50.125 million deal.

By adding one of the top pass-blocking tackles and the game's most prolific receiver, the Raiders are giving quarterback Derek Carr the help he lacked last season when he struggled in his first year in Gruden's offense.

The Raiders also have agreed to trade former starting left guard Kelechi Osemele to the New York Jets when the league year starts, a person familiar with the trade said on condition of anonymity.

Redskins to sign S Collins

A person with knowledge of the move says the Washington Redskins have agreed to sign safety Landon Collins to an $84 million, six-year deal with $45 million guaranteed.

The deal is worth an average of $14 million a season.

Collins joins the Redskins after the New York Giants let him go to free agency rather than keeping the 25-year-old with the $11.2 million franchise tag. He led the Giants with 96 tackles last season and his 437 since entering the NFL in 2015 are the most among safeties in that time.

Titans to sign WR Adam Humphries to 4-year deal

person with knowledge of the deal says the Tennessee Titans have agreed with Tampa Bay wide receiver Adam Humphries to a four-year contract worth approximately $36 million.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because the deal cannot become official until free agency opens Wednesday. NFL Network first reported the four-year deal with $19 million guaranteed .

Humphries' reception and yardage totals increased in each of his first four seasons, and he is coming off his best year yet with 76 receptions for 816 yards and five TD catches. His receptions and TD catches would have led the Titans in each category last season.

Bills agree to sign a trio, including Frank Gore

People with direct knowledge of discussions tell The Associated Press the Buffalo Bills have agreed to sign tight end Tyler Kroft, running back Frank Gore and cornerback Kevin Johnson.

Suggs not returning to Ravens in 2019

People with direct knowledge of discussions tell The Associated Press that seven-time Pro Bowl linebacker Terrell Suggs is leaving the Baltimore Ravens.

The people spoke on condition of anonymity Monday because his departure won't be official until the NFL's new year begins Wednesday.

The 36-year-old Suggs has played all 16 of his seasons in Baltimore. An unrestricted free agent, Suggs said at the end of the 2018 season that he wanted to spend his entire career with the Ravens.

That won't happen.

Several reports indicate Suggs will sign a one-year contract with the Arizona Cardinals. Suggs played at Arizona State before being drafted by the Ravens in the first round in 2003.

49ers agree to contract with LB Alexander