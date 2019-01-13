Saints host Rams in NFC championship game after holding off Eagles

For the Rams, the road to the Super Bowl will wind through New Orleans.

The New Orleans Saints made good on their top seeding Sunday with a 20-14 victory at the Superdome over the Philadelphia Eagles, shutting down the defending Super Bowl champions in the final three quarters.

Though they failed to get their offense on track in the second half, the Eagles were never really out of it until a Nick Foles pass slipped through the hands of Alshon Jeffery and was intercepted by Marshon Lattimore at the New Orleans 19 with 1:52 to play.

The Saints will host next Sunday’s NFC title game against the Rams, 30-22 winners over Dallas on Saturday night.

That means the conference championship will be a rematch of teams that met in Week 9, with the Saints beating the visiting Rams, 45-35.

After falling behind by three touchdowns in the first half of that game, the Rams clawed their way back to tie at 35-35 in the fourth quarter. But a blown coverage by cornerback Marcus Peters resulted in a 72-yard touchdown pass to Michael Thomas, as the Saints pulled away down the stretch.

In the AFC championship game, Kansas City will host New England, which eliminated the Chargers in a rout Sunday.

sam.farmer@latimes.com

Follow Sam Farmer on Twitter @LATimesfarmer