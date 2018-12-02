Chargers stun Steelers with comeback, get winner on their third try

The Chargers came to Heinz Field on Sunday night intent on proving they belong among the NFL’s top teams.

They succeeded. And spectacularly so.

Rookie Michael Badgley’s 29-yard field goal as time expired lifted the Chargers to an improbable 33-30 victory.

The successful kick came on Badgley’s third try. On the first, he missed from 39 yards but the Steelers were offside. On the second, Pittsburgh blocked his 34-yarder but again the Steelers were offside.

Pittsburgh again was offside on the winner, but the Chargers refused and accepted the victory instead. It lifts them to 9-3 and keeps them a game back of Kansas City in the AFC West and in line for the first wild-card spot.

The Chargers fell behind early and trailed by 16 at halftime before storming back to stun this stadium. They scored 23 unanswered points to take a 30-23 lead midway though the fourth quarter.

Pittsburgh finally responded with a 12-play, 78-yard touchdown drive to tie the score with 4:10 remaining.

That set up the situation for Philip Rivers and the offense, which moved to the Pittsburgh 21 and the drama with Badgley ensued.

The Steelers never had lost a game at home when leading by as many as 16 points.

They did play Styx’s “Renegade.” But it was the Chargers who responded.

The song, a tradition here played with the idea of firing up the hometown Steelers, seemed to motivate the visitors. Immediately after the song was played in the fourth quarter, the Chargers put together a seven-play, 79-yard scoring drive to take the lead.

Justin Jackson ran 18 yards for the touchdown. The rookie was pressed into action because of Melvin Gordon’s knee injury and Austin Ekeler’s ineffectiveness.

Down 23-7 at halftime, the Chargers pulled even early in the fourth quarter with a pair of spectacular, unlikely touchdowns followed by two-point conversions.

The first was a 10-yard pass from Rivers to Keenan Allen on which Steelers defenders Joe Haden and Sean Davis had coverage but collided, causing the ball to pop into the air and into the hands of a diving Allen.

The second was a 73-yard punt return by Desmond King in the opening two minutes of the fourth quarter. King went the distance, through the middle of the field, without even being touched.

Rivers hit tight end Antonio Gates for the first conversion and Allen for the second, and the Chargers were back in a game that appeared to be in Pittsburgh’s control for much of the night.

The Steelers tilted the game in their favor at the start, scoring on their first two possessions, both on one-yard runs by James Conner.

Roethlisberger hit Antonio Brown for a 46-yard gain to the Chargers’ one-yard line to set up the first score. The second was aided by a pass interference call on Michael Davis in the end zone.

The second-year cornerback was called for another pass interference that allowed the Steelers to convert a third down and extend a drive that ended in a touchdown just before halftime.

Down 13-0 barely 10 minutes into the game, the Chargers did manage to generate some push back before the first quarter was over, going 75 yards in six plays for a touchdown.

The score came on a play that began strangely similar to one that went for a controversial touchdown against Cleveland.

Although right tackle Sam Tevi appeared to false start, the action continued, allowing Rivers to connect with Travis Benjamin for a 46-yard score. Several Steelers protested immediately afterward as Heinz Field filled with boos.

During the Chargers’ Week 6 victory over the Browns, left tackle Russell Okung false started right before Rivers passed 29 yards to Tyrell Williams for a touchdown.

The score Sunday was the first of the season for Benjamin, who missed four games because of injury while struggling to carve out a spot.

