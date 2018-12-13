Chargers end nine-game skid against divisional foe Chiefs with 29-28 victory that ended with two-point conversion

This noise. This chill. This challenge.

That’s what the Chargers traveled roughly 1,500 miles to confront Thursday, aware that reality and the NFL gave them no other choice.

“Kansas City has made it known we have to go through them,” coach Anthony Lynn said this week, “if we're going to win this division.”

The Chargers went through the Chiefs, all right, finally breaking a nine-game losing streak to Kansas City with a stunning 29-28 victory at Arrowhead Stadium.

Down 14-0 early and 28-14 late, the Chargers rallied for two touchdowns and a two-point conversion in the final 3 minutes, 49 seconds.

Philip Rivers passed one yard to Mike Williams to make it 28-27 with four seconds remaining.

Rather than go for the tie and overtime, Lynn opted to go with the win. Rivers again hit Williams, who was wide open in the end zone, for the two points and the victory.

The win was the first for the Chargers over the Chiefs in 10 meetings, dating to the final game of the 2013 season, and clinched the team’s first playoff berth since ’13.

The teams are tied at 11-3 atop the AFC West, with Kansas City holding the tie-breaker.

The Chargers, who have won 10 of 11, return to Southern California and will face Baltimore on Dec. 22 at StubHub Center in their final home game of the regular season.

The Chiefs moved ahead by two scores with a 13-play, 75-yard touchdown drive that extended into the middle of the fourth quarter and ate up 7:55 of clock time.

Kansas City converted three third downs on the drive and the Chargers were called for three penalties to aid the Chiefs’ effort.

Down 28-14, the Chargers responded with an 11-play, 75-yard drive to ended with Justin Jackson scoring from three yards out. Michael Badgley’s extra point made it 28-21 with 3:49 to go.

The defense then forced a three-and-out, giving the offense the ball back at the Chargers’ 40-yard line.

From there, Rivers and Williams took over to win it. The Chargers’ final drive was extended on a fourth-down conversion when Rivers hit Travis Benjamin for 26 yards.

Entering Thursday, Rivers had brought back his team from deficits of 14 points or more to win 10 times, the most enough active quarterbacks. Make it 11 and in dramatic comeback fashion.

The issues for the Chargers started almost immediately, Rivers throwing an interception on his first attempt of the game.

He was trying to go deep down the middle to Tyrell Williams on the Chargers’ second play from scrimmage but floated the ball, allowing cornerback Steven Nelson to make the pickoff.

Kansas City’s offense then capitalized on the turnover by moving 49 yards in 10 plays, Patrick Mahomes hitting Demarcus Robinson from five yards out for the game’s first touchdown.

After the Chargers failed to move the ball on their second possession, Mahomes and the Chiefs went 70 yards in 10 more plays to move ahead 14-0. This time, the quarterback hit Darrel Williams from 11 yards out for the score.

Mahomes, a leading NFL MVP candidate, continually eluded the Chargers rush on those series. Joey Bosa, Adrian Phillips and Isaac Rochell each had him in their sights and grasp on various plays but couldn’t bring him down.

“The pass rush is going to be critical,” Lynn said in advance of the game. “We got a get to this young man because he can hurt you.”

Down two touchdowns, the Chargers finally came to life with a 10-play touchdown drive of their own. The series covered 75 yards and ended with Rivers hitting Mike Williams for a three-yard score.

Immediately before that play, Rivers connected with Keenan Allen in the end zone, but Allen was ruled out of bounds before he secured the catch.

Even worse, Allen suffered a hip injury and missed the reminder of the game, the Chargers already playing without their top two running backs, Melvin Gordon (knee) and Austin Ekeler (neck).

