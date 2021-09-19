Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa carted off field in home opener versus Bills

MIAMI GARDENS — Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was injured and carted off the field and into the locker room during the first quarter of the Dolphins’ home opener and Week 2 AFC East matchup with the Buffalo Bills.
Tagovailoa suffered a rib injury and has been deemed questionable to return to Sunday’s game at Hard Rock Stadium. X-rays came back negative on Tagovailoa’s ribs, according to the Dolphins’ radio network, and he suffered bruised ribs, according to the NFL Network. He was not seen back on the sideline for Miami to start the second half.
Tagovailoa took a big hit to the midsection from Bills defensive end A.J. Epenesa on a fourth-and-2 attempt from the Buffalo 48-yard line on Miami’s second offensive series. Tagovailoa’s pass fell incomplete as the Dolphins turned the ball over on downs.
Tagovailoa was down on the field for a few minutes, struggling to walk on his own to the sideline and holding his right side. Once he reached the sideline, Tagovailoa was put on a cart and taken into the Dolphins’ locker room.
Backup Jacoby Brissett entered at quarterback for the Dolphins following the injury to Tagovailoa. Brissett’s first drive saw him sacked by former University of Miami defensive end Greg Rousseau. His second ended in an interception thrown to Bills cornerback Levi Wallace.
Brissett began to settle in early in the second quarter. A pair of first-down passes to Jaylen Waddle and Mike Gesicki worked the Dolphins into the red zone, but the drive was marred by a drop in the end zone by DeVante Parker and another one by Albert Wilson that could’ve set up a first-and-goal. On the next play, Jakeem Grant made a catch, but then fumbled the ball to the Bills, recovered by Matt Milano.
After giving up touchdowns on the Bills’ first two drives, the Dolphins defense got into a groove.
The unit forced two first-half turnovers. Linebacker Jerome Baker forced a fumble that got into the hands of Brandon Jones before he coughed it up and fellow safety Jevon Holland secured the fumble recovery. Dolphins All-Pro cornerback Xavien Howard had an interception on a pass intended for star Bills receiver Stefon Diggs.
Diggs got Howard on his touchdown that put the Bills up 14-0 in the first quarter after Howard lost his shoe on a play where Allen extended the play.
Buffalo’s first touchdown came on the team’s second offensive play as FAU and American Heritage-Delray High grad Devin Singletary ran up the gut for a 46-yard touchdown two and a half minutes into Sunday’s action.
Brissett was 14 of 22 for 122 yards and the interception in the first half in relief of Tagovailoa, who was 1 of 4 for 13 yards at the time he left the game.
Tagovailoa, Miami’s second-year signal caller who was taken with the No. 5 pick of the 2020 draft out of Alabama, was also sacked twice on the Dolphins’ opening series in which Miami went three and out. He took hits from unblocked blitzers Taron Johnson and Micah Hyde on first and third down, respectively.
Tagovailoa had an injury history in college, including a hip injury in 2019 that cut his third and final college season short with the Crimson Tide and an ankle injury earlier that year.
The Dolphins suffered more injuries Sunday with right tackle, Jesse Davis, who was culpable for allowing Epenesa to get to Tagovailoa on the hit that took him out, not coming back out to start the second half due to a knee injury. Rookie Liam Eichenberg, after replacing left tackle Austin Jackson last week, entered for Davis.
Wide receiver and kick returner Jakeem Grant sustained an ankle injury. Waddle was in on a punt return for him and fumbled it away near the end of the first half.
This story will be updated.