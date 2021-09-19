Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa carted off field in home opener versus Bills

Brissett began to settle in early in the second quarter. A pair of first-down passes to Jaylen Waddle and Mike Gesicki worked the Dolphins into the red zone, but the drive was marred by a drop in the end zone by DeVante Parker and another one by Albert Wilson that could’ve set up a first-and-goal. On the next play, Jakeem Grant made a catch, but then fumbled the ball to the Bills, recovered by Matt Milano.