Fantasy football Week 14 lineups: Start Drew Brees and sit Matthew Stafford

This is it.

In most season-long leagues, teams are either starting their first week of the playoffs or — as is the case on most schedules — making a last push for a playoff spot or positioning.

So be smart about your picks; it’s no time to get cute. That calls for trusting your best players, even if some matchup don’t look great on paper.

And if the postseason’s out of the picture, the following recommendations contains some good daily fantasy bargains, too.

START

Drew Brees, QB, Saints at Buccaneers

Tampa Bay has rolled to a modest two straight wins, but don’t expect them to catch Brees and company by surprise, especially coming off the Saints’ shocking Thursday night loss to the Cowboys that was marked by an uncharacteristic late interception.

New Orleans’ only other loss came to these same Bucs in Week 1, but Brees still tossed for 439 yards and three scores. There are playoff implications for the Saints, so expect Brees to look sharp

Sony Michel, RB, Patriots at Dolphins

Michel disappointed fantasy GMs hoping for a fourth 100-yard rushing game, but the Vikings haven’t allowed any rushers to reach that mark. The Dolphins have allowed four such games, including Michel’s 112-yard effort (with a rushing TD) in Week 4.

Gus Edwards, RB, Ravens at Chiefs

Alex Collins’ placement on injured reserve clarifies Baltimore’s backfield in favor of Edwards. In fact, since Edwards and Lamar Jackson took over at running back and quarterback, respectively, it seems the Ravens can’t do anything but run.

In those three games, they’ve run for 716 yards and passed for 469, favoring the ground game by a 60 percent clip. That’s a complete flip from the previous nine games, which split this way: 2,465 passing (75 percent) and 834 rushing. The Chiefs have stiffened against the run recently but nothing’s going to move the Ravens off this track.

Tyler Lockett, WR, Seahawks vs. Vikings

Lockett only had one catch versus the 49ers but he made it count: a 52-yard score. Doug Baldwin’s return has had little effect on Lockett, who has only had three games with a touchdowns and ties for third among receivers with eight. It’s also notable that Minnesota’s Xavier Rhodes (hamstring) and Trae Waynes (concussion) are dealing with injuries.

Jarvis Landry, WR, Browns vs. Panthers

Landry has 60 catches but ranks seventh with 112 targets. Chalk that up to the growing pains of this offense and rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield. The Panthers allow the 11th most points to receivers and the ninth most yards.

Vance McDonald, TE, Steelers at Raiders

Not only did the Chiefs’ Travis Kelce abuse Oakland’s secondary (168 yards, 2 TDs), but even Demetrius Harris scored. McDonald has been targeted at least five times in seven games this season and is always a threat to bulldoze his way to a score.

Brett Maher, K, Cowboys vs. Eagles

This game ticks off all of my favorite boxes: division matchup — NFC East’s a bonus — at home, in a dome, playing for a middling to above-average offense, against an accommodating defense (tied for third in points allowed to kickers).

Titans defense vs. Jaguars

Cody Kessler didn’t make any major mistakes in his starting debut against the Colts but the Jaguars still allowed three sacks and lost a fumble for 12 fantasy points. Kessler can try to play game manager but there’s something about road games on a short week that lends themselves to these lopsided Thursday night affairs.

SIT

Matt Stafford, QB, Lions at Cardinals

Duane Burleson / AP Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford looks to pass against the Giants in August. Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford looks to pass against the Giants in August. (Duane Burleson / AP)

Stafford has slowed since losing both Golden Tate and Marvin Jones. And he has struggled to hook up with Kenny Golladay on shots in the end zone. It doesn’t get any easier, against fantasy’s third toughest defense on quarterbacks.

Stafford will probably reach at least 12 fantasy points, but you probably have better options.

Marlon Mack, RB, Colts at Texans

You never know when Mack might break a long one, but if you can avoid this matchup, do it. Houston is in the bottom 10 in points to running backs and ranks No. 1 in defending backs in the passing game, according to footballoutsiders.com.

Rashaad Penny, RB, Seahawks vs. Vikings

Penny took advantage of Chris Carson’s absence (dislocated finger) by rushing for 65 yards and a touchdown. Carson may play, but either way, the Vikings are a tall order. Since Alvin Kamara’s two scores in Week 8, they’ve yielded three touchdowns rushing or receiving — and two of those came on a pair of James Develin’s plunges for the Patriots.