Fantasy football Week 15 cheat sheet: injury decisions, fringe starters

Need some quick tips to assemble your fantasy lineup for Week 15? For most leagues this weekend, the postseason is down to four teams, all eyeing a berth in the title game a week from now. For some owners, a dominant season is on the line. For others, they have come all this way but have some lineup concerns.

Either way, we've combed the far reaches of the internet and culled only the choicest fantasy tips and advice. Below you'll find easily digestible nuggets from multiple fantasy experts, addressing some of the critical situations fantasy owners will face from week to week.

Dig in. And dominate.

Injury decisions

Doug Baldwin, WR, Seahawks

Baldwin returned to practice Thursday, and while his owners should continue to monitor his situation, he would seem in line to play vs. the 49ers this weekend. Baldwin had a fairly quiet game against San Francisco two weeks ago, but the 49ers' secondary has been generous. Proceed with caution.

Odell Beckham, WR, Giants

New York's talented wide receiver says he's better, but the quad injury he's been dealing with might prevent him from taking the field in Week 15. Monitor his status.

Matt Breida, RB, 49ers

Breida (ankle) was limited in Thursday's practice, which has been his story for most of the season. While Breida has shown promise, he's going to be tough to count on in a pivotal playoff matchup.

James Conner, RB, Steelers

Conner was held out of practice Thursday, and while Pittsburgh has suggested he could play without practicing, it would be a good idea to monitor his status coming out of Friday's session.

Kerryon Johnson, RB, Lions

Johnson looks like he'll be inactive for the fourth straight week, meaning Zach Zenner, LeGarrette Blount and Theo Riddick are in line to pick up the slack.

Fringe starters

Randall Cobb, WR, Packers

Peter B Joneleit / AP Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb. Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb. (Peter B Joneleit / AP)

Until last week, the oft-injured Cobb had produced virtually nothing since the season-opener for Green Bay. Of course, that Week 1 effort by Cobb (nine receptions for 142 yards and a touchdown) did come against the Bears, who happen to be the Packers' opponent this weekend. In Week 14, Cobb caught five balls for 43 yards and scored his first touchdown since that earlier matchup against Chicago. Cobb is available in more than 50 percent of ESPN leagues. There's not a whole lot of pundits advocating for Cobb, but owners who are desperate may have to consider the wideout. For those wanting to take an optimistic view for Cobb this weekend, the hope is that Aaron Rodgers and Co. will go all-out to beat their NFC Central rivals.

Tevin Coleman, RB, Falcons

Coleman has not done a whole lot in recent weeks, relegated to single-digit production for five consecutive games. Even listing him as a player on the bubble might be a bit of a stretch, but for those owners in the playoffs who might have question marks at RB2/flex this weekend, Coleman could provide a glimmer of hope. For one, it's Atlanta's last home game of the year and it comes against the Cardinals, who possess one of the worst run defenses in the league. It isn't a lot to go on, but a 50- to 60-yard game with a touchdown appears within reach.

James White, RB, Patriots

White has been a pleasant surprise in fantasy for those who shrewdly grabbed him late in drafts, so much so he had become a weekly staple for the better part of the season. However, since Week 9 White's production has taken a hit. Some owners may not have the luxury of benching White; he may be needed as an RB2/flex play. And the matchup against the Steelers seems appealing enough for White, but it's an awfully crowded backfield in New England right now. It's tough to recommend White without emphasizing that there's a lot of risk given what we've seen the past few weeks. Consider other alternatives if you can.

Lottery tickets

Kenneth Dixon, RB, Ravens

With Dixon emerging, that makes four Baltimore running backs who have contributed in fantasy this season. Dixon has only played three games for the Ravens, but has scored in two of them, including last week when he tallied 80 total yards. Dixon is available in 91 percent of ESPN leagues, but a home game vs. Tampa Bay makes for an appealing play for owners in a jam at RB2/flex. There's certainly reason for optimism.

DaeSean Hamilton, WR, Broncos

Having qualified for the postseason in one league by the skin of my teeth, I now find myself heavily considering Hamilton for a WR2 spot. Hamilton got the nod in replacing Emmanuel Sanders in Denver's lineup; he hauled in seven of nine targets for 47 yards and a touchdown. Teammate Tim Patrick also shined for the Broncos. The opportunity is there again this weekend against a Browns' secondary that has struggled all season. Despite being a popular pickup this week, Hamilton remains available in 85 percent of ESPN leagues.

Ian Thomas, TE, Panthers