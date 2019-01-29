5 things we heard at the Super Bowl's Opening Night, including retirement speculation and a free-agent kicker

Opening Night included the sideshows that it has become known for, with Gina Holguin from Televisa making her way around State Farm Arena wearing a sombrero and offering dried crickets, worms and even scorpions to players as an appetizer for, what else, Super Bowl LIII.

In between the frivolity, credentialed media folks wielding props and the blaring voice of the NFL Network’s Scott Hanson coming out of the speaker system, there was plenty of football talk in front of an estimated crowd of 10,000 at the home of the NBA’s Hawks.

Here are five things we heard on Monday night in Atlanta.

1. While Rams starting cornerbacks Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib are the more well-known talkers, it’s nickel cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman, one of the best at the position in the league, who remains in the spotlight a little more than a week after the now-infamous missed pass-interference penalty in the NFC championship game victory in New Orleans.

Robey-Coleman managed to change the storyline, too, which is even more impressive. He was the topic of discussion after suggesting 41-year-old Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is slowing down in a Bleacher Report story published Monday.

“Age has definitely taken a toll,” Robey-Coleman told BR. “For him to still be doing it, that’s a great compliment for him. But I think that he’s definitely not the same quarterback he was. Movement. Speed. Velocity. Arm strength. He still can sling it, but he’s not slinging it as much. Whatever he was doing — because of his age and all that — he’s not doing as much of that anymore. He’s still doing the same things; he’s just not doing as much of it. And sometimes, it’s not the sharpest. But it still gets done.”

The Patriots have been trying to craft an underdog role for themselves, as hard as that is to imagine, and this might help.

“I don’t regret saying what I said because what I said wasn’t what I really said,” Robey-Coleman said Monday night. “It was a creative story. What I said was just his age. It wasn’t nothing about nothing else. I can’t make up nothing about his age. His age is what it is.”

It’s kind of difficult to imagine a player needing added motivation in preparation for a Super Bowl, but if that’s possible, does Robey-Coleman envision Brady grabbing hold of this and putting it to use?

“Maybe?” he said. “I don’t know that part. He’s going to make the throws he’s going to make. It’s ain’t like he’s thinking about this the night before the game. He already knows where he’s going to go. They’ve been preparing just like we’ve been preparing. He’s not distracted. Trust me. He’s Tom Brady. He’s been here, done that many times before. So, I’m not going to make a big deal out of it. It’s kind of annoying because at this point there ain’t too much more I can say.

“You know I said something that probably got taken out of context. Something about his age. They’re making a big deal about his age. I just said something about his age. Media took it and ran with it and created a story out of it.”

Robey-Coleman has gone against Brady plenty of times in the past as, he spent the first four years of his career with the Bills, one of the AFC East opponents New England beats up on regularly.

“He knows how to put his teammates in positions to win,” Robey-Coleman said. “That’s why he’s the G.O.A.T.”

When asked for his side of the story, Brady paused before saying, “I don’t have much to add.”

2. The non-call on Robey-Coleman’s helmet-to-helmet hit on Saints wide receiver Tommylee Lewis does remain very much in focus. The league fined Robey-Coleman $26,739, a public omission that officials goofed.

“I think it was unfortunate,” Rams coach Sean McVay said. “When you go back and you look at it, that was a tough call that potentially could have altered the outcome of the game. There’s a lot of things. I feel bad for it. For us, we’re here. We’ve very happy to be here. There’s a lot of things that do take place throughout the course of a game you can’t control. But you’re not going to shy away from the fact that was a tough call.”

Kevin Demoff, the Rams chief operating officer and vice president of football operations, took a big-picture view of the situation in terms of what the NFL can do moving forward.

“There is always a conversation about how you can try to improve officiating,” Demoff said. “It’s a human game and in any sport officials are going to make good calls and bad calls. I remember two weeks ago there was a picture of Kevin Durant on the internet standing out of bounds and everybody is saying, ‘This is the most egregious missed call there has ever been.’ In baseball, there are always challenges. Officials are human and we ask a great deal.

“One thing we can all look at, I have always believed this, whether it is using technology to get better, whether it’s adding officials in different places to review the game, I know there has been talk of a video official, it’s no different than making a head coaching change, right? When a mistake happens, look at the root cause of the mistake and not just the response, ‘Should all pass interference be resolved? Should all holding be looked at?’