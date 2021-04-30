Column: The Chicago Bears had to take a shot at a QB — and they did, moving up to draft Justin Fields at No. 11 on what could prove to be a pivotal day in the NFC North

For only the third time in draft history, quarterbacks came off the board with the first three picks. Everyone knew the Jacksonville Jaguars would begin the draft choosing Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence and the New York Jets would follow with BYU’s Zach Wilson. The San Francisco 49ers went next, using the pick they traded up to acquire from the Miami Dolphins last month to select North Dakota State’s Trey Lance. In all, the 49ers invested three first-round picks and a third-rounder for the 20-year-old who made only 17 starts at the FCS level. That comes 26 months after the team signed Jimmy Garoppolo to a five-year, $137.5 million contract with $74 million guaranteed.