In Super Bowl XLVII, Harbaugh reached into his bag of tricks in the second quarter. On fourth-and-9 at the 49ers' 14-yard line, the Ravens lined up for a field goal. But the ball was snapped directly to kicker Justin Tucker, who ran around the left end. He nearly picked up the first down, but came up a yard short. The gamble cost the Ravens three points, but not the Lombardi Trophy. (Lloyd Fox / Baltimore Sun)