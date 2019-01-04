Here's why the Ravens won't win the Super Bowl (and why every other team won't either)

Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) / NFC No. 6 seed It's very difficult for a team to emerge as champion from the wild-card round. Since 2002, only six teams have been able to do it and only one, the 2011 New York Giants, had fewer than 10 wins. However, that Giants team won the NFC East whereas this year's Eagles are a runner up. Plus, road teams such as Philadelphia have a tough task ahead of them: Visitors are 28-36 in the wild-card round and 58-102 overall since 2002. There are other knocks against Philadelphia, too. Its net passer rating differential is too low (plus-7.3, 10th best), it has trouble protecting the passer (6.7 percent adjusted sack rate, 17th) and their pass coverage can be porous at times, especially against Rasul Douglas, who allows almost two yards per snap in coverage (1.9), the fifth-highest rate at the position this year. First published by The Washington Post