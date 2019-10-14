Oct. 15, 1997: Though held to three hits, the Cleveland Indians beat the Orioles, 1-0, on an 11th-inning home run by Tony Fernandez off reliever Armando Benitez at Camden Yards to win the ALCS and advance to the World Series.
Oct. 18, 1970: Safety Jerry Logan intercepts three passes from Joe Namath, tying a team record, as the Colts defeat the Jets, 29-22, in New York. Baltimore finishes with six picks as Logan and linebacker Bob Grant each return one for a touchdown.
Oct. 13, 1965: Center Walt Bellamy scores 26 points and forward Gary Bradds, 24, as the Bullets rip the defending NBA champion Boston Celtics, 143-101, in the second annual Hall of Fame Game in Springfield, Mass.
Oct. 15, 1961: In a home run-hitting contest featuring three of baseball’s top sluggers in Wilson, N.C., the Orioles’ Jim Gentile places second (15 homers) behind the Minnesota Twins’ Harmon Killebrew (20). Roger Maris, the New York Yankees star who hit a record 61 homers during the regular season, manages just seven.
Oct. 19, 1949: Jess Linthicum, a Baltimore-owned colt and namesake of the sports editor of The Sun, wins the featured $7,500 stakes race at Laurel Park.
Oct. 13, 1934: Bill Shepherd scores five touchdowns and kicks six extra points as Western Maryland (now McDaniel) rips Albright, 49-0. The Green Terrors will go undefeated and Shepherd will lead the nation in scoring (133 points) before going on to help the Detroit Lions win the NFL championship in 1935.
Oct. 13, 1928: The Johns Hopkins football team loses at Syracuse, 58-0, in a rout witnessed by New York Yankee stars Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig. The schools will break gridiron ties a year later after an 85-6 win by Syracuse.
Oct. 16, 1920: Joe Boley hits a home run and Jack Ogden pitches a shutout as the International League champion Orioles defeat the American Association’s St. Paul Saints, 1-0, to win the best-of-nine Little World Series, five games to one. The winners receive $1,680 apiece.
Birthday
Oct. 15, 1945: Jim Palmer, Orioles Hall of Fame pitcher and three-time Cy Young Award winner who won 268 games and helped Baltimore to three world championships.