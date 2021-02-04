A viewer’s guide to Super Bowl LV: Everything you need to know about Chiefs vs. Buccaneers

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes: While Brady has cemented his status as the best ever, the 25-year-old Mahomes is building a strong case to be even better when it’s all said and done. The 2018 NFL Most Valuable Player lost to Brady and the Patriots in the AFC championship game two years ago but led Kansas City to a Super Bowl title last season and has the Chiefs on the cusp of becoming the first back-to-back champions since … Brady and the Patriots in 2003 and 2004.