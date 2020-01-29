Chiefs vs. 49ers staff picks: Who will win Super Bowl LIV in Miami?

Chiefs 35, 49ers 31: All signs point to the 49ers winning their sixth Super Bowl title. Some even believe it will be a blowout. But this feels like a coronation for Chiefs quarterback and 2018 MVP Patrick Mahomes, who will prove Sunday why he’s the best player in the league. (Apologies, Lamar Jackson fans, but he’s not there yet.) San Francisco is certainly capable of dominating the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball, but do you really trust Jimmy Garoppolo to make a big throw in a big spot? Mahomes will make enough jaw-dropping plays to lead Kansas City to its first championship in 50 years.