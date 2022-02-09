Former Terps RB Jake Funk, ex-Ravens safety Eric Weddle among Super Bowl 56 players, coaches with Maryland ties

Funk, a seventh-round pick in the 2021 draft, is in his first year with the Rams after rushing for 968 yards and 10 touchdowns in five seasons at Maryland. In 2020, Funk was named third-team All-Big Ten after leading the league in yards per carry (8.60). He was a star at Damascus High School, where he ran for 2,866 yards and 57 touchdowns as a senior while leading the Hornets to the Class 3A title.