xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Steelers place OLB T.J. Watt on reserve/COVID-19 list; status unclear for game vs. Ravens

Associated Press
Nov 29, 2021 7:50 PM

The Pittsburgh Steelers have placed star outside linebacker T.J. Watt on the COVID-19 list.

The team made the announcement on Monday, a day after the Steelers were embarrassed 41-10 on the road in Cincinnati.

Advertisement

Watt is the third high-profile member of the Steelers to go on the COVID-19 list in recent weeks. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick went into the COVID-19 protocol earlier this month.

Roethlisberger sat out practice after going onto the list on Oct. 13 and missed a tie with Detroit. He participated virtually the following week and returned to play in a loss at the Los Angeles Chargers.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Fitzpatrick did not play against the Chargers after going onto the list on Oct. 15.

[More from sports] ‘She meant the world to me’: How Ravens CB Chris Westry is finding gratitude after grief

Watt’s 12 ½ sacks rank second in the NFL, but he was limited to just two tackles against Cincinnati while dealing with hip and knee injuries suffered against the Lions.

Watt’s potential absence is the latest setback for Pittsburgh’s reeling defense. Veteran defensive linemen Tyson Alualu and Stephon Tuitt are out with injuries and inside linebacker Robert Spillane left on Sunday with a knee injury and did not return.

Latest NFL

The Steelers host the AFC North-leading Ravens (8-3) on Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest NFL

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement